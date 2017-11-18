HERE LIES TRUMP

If you want to understand the psyche of any entertainment based predator, look no further than Trump's electronic confessional/Acssex Hollywood tape.

This is how weak men compensate for their deep self-loathing sense of impotence.

They act like spoiled brat, self-entitled trust fund babies operating under the gross misconception that working on a film or TV show gives them the freedom to do or say whatever they want.

They believe that they are a special breed: superior in every way.

In truth and in actions they are all exactly like Steve Mnuchin's mint posing clueless, let them eat cake wife.

And at the very bottom of the dung heap is Resident Trump.

What his wife, Squinty McJimmy Choos, called "boys will boys locker room talk" is just hugely revealing.

Cackling all the way to her daily, good escort reward/breakfast at Tiffany's, she is basically saying, "This is the pact I made with Orange Julius Caesar whom I have zero influence on. I am made of proud Eastern European Arm Candy who was trained to pose, pout and be as obedient as a barely housebroken poodle. I am not allowed to complain or to express or even have an opinion. I am to act at all times like Miss Slovenia in a never ending beauty pageant.

Trump showed us how he treats a woman of substance: Attack her, insult her, threaten her the way he no doubt would have gone after his mother whose memory to this day makes him wet his bed.

Just look at his kids. Ivanka was raised to be Daddy's ideal date and companion. Don is just as an undersized thug unctuous version of dad. He's as stupid as he is clueless. He was not raised in civilization. He knows no borders. He Mussolini stomp his way to the next bloody elephant tail severing and then proudly posts it.

Eric and Baron are simply on the spectrum which is a genetic trait.

Trump shows many signs of Asberger's not the least of which is an inability to feel or generate any kind of empathy.

There you have it folks:

Your Me First Family.

The fish always stinks from the head.

All these Hollywood harassers are going down because we all feel so helpless when it comes to Trump that it momentarily feels really good, like retribution.

But it's not.

The Emperor with no clothes made in America continues like the unnatural disaster that he is.

We still have to endure his petty, vindictive assault on the accomplishments of President Obama because that is what homophobic bullies do to those who outshine them in every single way. And still thinks he can keep doing what he has always done: lie,cheat, steal and then lawyer up his way into a pennies on the dollar settlement.

We are still in shock and since we all hold that office to a higher standard we keep childishly hoping that he will wake the fuck up and act like President's past.

As I have said many times, Trump and OJ, besides both sharing the color orange are the unlikely recipients of the ultimate hall pass.

Years of legal system abuse freed OJ thanks to that LA tone def jam jury who refused to listen no matter how irrefutable all the preponderance of evidence was.

Trump's base was just the whites only OJ jury, misinformed by Fox, Breitbart, Jones and Limbaugh, mislead by their racist interpretation of Christianity who made them believe that since Obama didn't look or sound like him then all of their problems were his fault. This also the spreading of the Big Lie 2.0 which is fancied by Nazis and Republicans.

Lies are the new black more than ever. Tax bill: lies. Repeal the ACA: lies.

All this while Trump's Ship of Fools cabinet destroys their individual departments which allows,for example, banned carcinogens to freely contaminate our fields and streams

So while we won't be going to any Weinstein Brothers film starring Kevin Spacey and Louis C.K any time soon, The Donald McDonald show continues with no end in sight.