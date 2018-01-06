Here We Come.

I spent most of Christmas Day cooking the evening’s large dinner for family and friends. The prime rib’s delicate balance of juicy chew…layered spanakopita filled with cheeses…boiler onions sautéed just so and creamed with Parmesan. And the wine pairings, and the desserts, and the sides. It all takes a lot of work to make, even with the help that was generously offered and gladly accepted.

Creating anything worthwhile takes time and skill. Destroying things takes no time, and no skill. When we’re talking holiday dinner, destruction is a compliment.

Not so much when it’s the country.

What passes for national leadership these days is nothing but vandalism. Time-honored norms of behavior, critical alliances, protective regulation, the rule of law...all broken to pieces by a careless buffoon pretending to be a president and mistaking his pillage for progress.

As his followers are now realizing, Trump is incapable of anything but breakage. What success Trump has built, outside of being rich & entitled, was won through denigrating others. His shtick is based solely on whipping up conflict. Petty bullying was only thing the man had to offer before the Oval, and he has only gotten worse since.

While Trump’s malicious aggression works as lowbrow entertainment, his reality TV version of America is lethal to a more perfect union. The path Trump offers embraces pedophilia, sexual assault, white supremacy and naked racism. It strips away shared goals in favor of corrupt individualism. Thankfully, there are some Republicans who refused to go there, and in that we may find a way back from this national nightmare.

Senator Cory Gardner of Colorado and the money guy for the Senate GOP at least had the good sense to denounce Roy Moore, but he’s a rare bird. So many Republican Congressman and Senators can’t bring themselves to do likewise for a President who bragged about sexually assaulting women. And whatever his fulminations over Moore, Gardner is fully on board the Trump Destruction Express, voting to destroy Obamacare without an alternative, to pillage the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, and for a “tax cut,” otherwise known as an enormous handout for billionaires that will accelerate income inequality already at 1929 levels into the stratosphere.

Voting to siphon even more of the nation’s wealth into the pockets of the rich is exactly what Trump claimed he would not do. Yet, thanks to the GOP, here we are. The poverty of imagination simply giving the 1% even more money and hoping for the best demonstrates, is staggering. This is not leadership. It’s magical thinking at a “cue the unicorns” level.

We can be much, much better than this. To see how, simply look at our history. From eliminating slavery through child labor law, the social safety net, civil rights reform and environmental protections, America’s greatest advances have come from progressives, be they R’s or D’s. These actual, practical reforms, which basically amount to sharing our resources fairly and treating everyone equally, have made the lives of our citizens richer and more secure. Progressive polices can and have reduced or national debt, stimulated our economy, sparked our imagination, and healed some of our worst wounds.

Yet a hundred and fifty years worth of advance is now under attack. Fortunately, America has a fairly good track record of adjustment. In 2018 we’ll have that chance. With that in mind, here are some ideas for your direct involvement.

• Speak up. If you’ve never written a letter to the editor, or called your Congressman, do it. Bring the heat.

• Join up. Indivisible has chapters all around the country made up of Indys, Dems, and even some Republicans all united in Resistance. Don’t wait on a hologram from the princess. Join the Rebellion.

• Run for something. Righting the national ship will require reform from the top all the way down to local offices like City Council or County Commissioners. Grab some buddies, build a website and go for it.

• Vote. The election is in November. Vote. One more time...VOTE!

2017 was the year the voices of America’s women finally got heard, and more than that, heeded. TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year was The Silence Breakers- women who refused to allow abusive men continued immunity from their crimes. About time, I say. And I’ll go farther- bring on the Matriarchy! Men have had more than enough time to get it right. We need a good long vacation from power.

Speaking of awesome women, my astute, amazing, ass-kickingly wonderful wife Regina’s favorite catch phrase is “it tastes better when you share.” It’s a truism that works well for raising children, for making big holiday meals, and for running a country. Equality + optimism is the quintessential American recipe for success. Granted, it’s a dish that’s been simmering for over 200 years, but we’re starting to get there. Let’s not burn it now.