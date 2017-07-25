The wet, hot American summer of 2017 is underway, but we’re not sure what to make of August.

On the one hand, Netflix is adding a number of anticipated originals, such as “Marvel’s The Defenders,” “Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo,” and “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.” Some of your favorite movies are on the way, too, including the “Matrix” trilogy, “Jackie Brown” and “Bad Santa.”

On the other hand, August could be super bad, as Netflix is losing “Superbad.” Other losses include “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” and “10 Things I Hate About You.” (More like “10 Things I Hate About August,” amirite?)

Here’s what’s arriving:

Aug. 1

“A Cinderella Story”

“Bad Santa”

“Cloud Atlas”

“Crematorium” (Season 1)

“Everyone’s Hero”

“Funny Games” (US)

“Innerspace”

“Jackie Brown”

“Lord of War”

“Maz Jobrani: Immigrant” (Netflix Original)

“Nola Circus”

“Opening Night”

“Practical Magic”

“Sleepy Hollow”

“Small Soldiers”

“Surviving Escobar ― Alias JJ” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“The Addams Family”

“The Astronaut’s Wife”

“The Bomb”

“The Hollywood Masters” (Season 1)

“The Last Mimzy”

“The Matrix”

“The Matrix Reloaded”

“The Matrix Revolutions”

“The Number 23”

“The Royal House of Windsor” (Season 1)

“The Truth About Alcohol”

“The Wedding Party”

“Tie the Knot”

“Who Gets the Dog?”

“Wild Wild West”

Aug. 2

“Jab We Met”

“The Founder”

Aug. 3

“Sing”

“The Invisible Guardian”

Aug. 4

“Icarus” (Netflix Original)

“Voltron: Legendary Defender” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

″ Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

Aug. 5

“Holes”

Aug. 8

“My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic” (Season 7, Episodes 1-13)

Aug. 9

“Black Site Delta”

Aug. 10

“Diary of an Exorcist ― Zero”

Aug. 11

“Atypical” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“Naked” (Netflix Original)

“True and the Rainbow Kingdom” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“White Gold” (Netflix Original)

Aug. 13

“Arthur and the Invisibles”

“Hot Property”

“Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo”

Aug. 14

“The Outcasts”

“Urban Hymn”

Aug. 15

“Barbeque”

“Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo” (Netflix Original)

“21”

“A New Economy”

“All These Sleepless Nights”

“Donald Cried”

“Murderous Affair” (Season 1)

“My Ex-Ex”

“The Sweet Life”

Aug. 16

“Gold”

Aug. 18

“Dinotrux” (Season 5, Netflix Original)

“Glitter Force Doki Doki” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“I Am Sam”

“Marvel’s The Defenders” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“What Happened to Monday” (Netflix Original)

Aug. 19

“Hide and Seek”

Aug. 20

“Camera Store”

Aug. 21

“AWOL”

“Bad Rap”

“Beautiful Creatures”

“Gomorrah” (Season 2)

“Unacknowledged”

Aug. 22

“Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast” (Netflix Original)

“Sadie’s Last Days on Earth”

Aug. 23

“Feel Rich”

Aug. 25

“Disjointed: Part 1” (Netflix Original)

“Death Note” (Netflix Original)

“DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge” (Season 5, Netflix Original)

“Once Upon a Time” (Season 6)

Aug. 29

“Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack”

“Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face” (Netflix Original)

“The Good Place” (Season 1)

Aug. 31

“Be Afraid”

Here’s what’s leaving:

Aug. 1

“10 Things I Hate About You”

“Justice League Unlimited” (Seasons 1-2)

“Justice League” (Seasons 1-2)

“Babe”

“Babe Winkelman’s Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4”

“Babe: Pig in the City”

“Beneath the Helmet”

“Black Widow”

“Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry”

“Electric Slide”

“Elizabethtown”

“From the Terrace”

“From Time to Time”

“Goodbye World”

“Horsemen”

“Hunter X Hunter” (Seasons 1-5)

“Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster”

“Malibu’s Most Wanted”

“Prefontaine”

“Russell Brand: End the Drugs War”

“Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery”

“Teacher’s Pet”

“The Delivery Man” (Season 1)

“The Diabolical”

“The Heavy Water War” (Season 1)

“The Hunt” (Season 1)

“The Little Engine That Could”

“The Lizzie McGuire Movie”

“The Verdict”

“Young Justice” (Seasons 1-2)

“Young@Heart”

“Zack and Miri Make a Porno”

Aug. 4

“Superbad”

Aug. 5

“Pelican Dreams”

“Personal Gold: An Underdog Story”

Aug. 6

“Human Capital”

“The Spoils of Babylon” (Season 1)

Aug. 9

“The Five Venoms”

Aug. 10

“Dope”

Aug. 11

“Four Blood Moons”

“Jesus People: The Movie”

“Patch Town”

“Two Days, One Night”

Aug. 14

“Drones”

“Food Matters”

Aug. 15

“American Dad!” (Seasons 1-4)

“To Kill a Mockingbird”

“Changing Seas” (Seasons 3-6)

“Close Quarter Battle” (Season 1)

“The New Frontier” (Season 1)

“Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries” (Season 1)

Aug. 23

“The Summer of Sangaile”

Aug. 24

“Gun Woman”

Aug. 25

“October Gale”

“Paratodos”

“The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq”

Aug. 28

“Revenge” (Seasons 1- 4)

Aug. 30

“The League” (Seasons 1-7)

Aug. 31