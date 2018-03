Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein of “Portlandia” are very funny people. But it turns out they’re also really good at identifying white supremacists.

In this YouTube satire clip posted Tuesday by “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” the two cover some critical warning signs.

“Do they refer to their home as a compound?” Brownstein said.

“Do they send you their manifesto for feedback?” Armisen added.