Here's How 'Thor: Ragnarok' Got That Secret Cameo

“Thor: Ragnarok” is full of a Hela lot of surprises.

Yeah, the twist that Cate Blanchett’s character, Hela, was Thor’s sister got out before the movie premiered on Friday, and Mark Ruffalo accidentally live-streamed the movie at an early screening, but many of the film’s secrets remain intact, including some major cameos.

Warning: “Thor: Ragnarok” spoilers below!

After Thor (Chris Hemsworth) gets back to Asgard, where Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has been ruling in an Odin (Anthony Hopkins) disguise after secretly exiling the real Odin, Thor witnesses a play honoring Loki’s “death,” which happened in “Thor: The Dark World.” (Don’t worry. The dude wasn’t really dead.)

In the play scenes, Thor is played by Luke Hemsworth, Chris’ older brother; Odin is played by Dr. Grant himself, Sam Neill; and Loki is played by Matt Damon wearing a ridiculous Loki wig.

Director Taika Waititi told HuffPost the Damon cameo really happened because he’s good friends with Chris.

“It was like an homage to the previous films but also being a bit more irreverent, being able to poke fun at ourselves,” he said in reference to the play scene. “Chris is very good at that. He has great self-deprecating humor.”

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon at the "Thor: Ragnarok" premiere Oct. 10.

The director said the play was planned as an in-joke for everyone who saw “Thor: The Dark World,” adding, “We shot everything the same size and the same angle and we basically copied the entire death scene from that movie.”

For those who haven’t seen the previous “Thor” film, Waititi says it is still an “interesting piece of story” that helps set up Loki’s storyline.

As far as the other surprises in the movie, you should probably just see them for yourself. Marvel has gone to great lengths to keep them quiet. Even the trailers were digitally altered from the final film to hide plot points.

“When we came out with our first trailer, there were a few stories in we weren’t sure if we wanted in the film or not,” said Waititi. The director said they just “wanted to make a cool trailer,” but promotion “shouldn’t necessarily be just showing shots from the finished movie.”

Get ready for some moments that’ll Ragna-rock your world.