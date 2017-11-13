Here's How To Maximize Your Chances Of Success in The Risky ICO Space

2017 has been the year that bitcoin and cryptocurrency has crawled out from under the radar and bridged the gap between fringe awareness to mainstream consciousness. While the vast majority of people still won't be able to explain what bitcoin is or how it works, there's a good chance that, when asked, the same people will recognize the term.

It's not all about bitcoin, however – far from it.

Sure, bitcoin is the first use-case of blockchain technology and it's earned its status as the bellwether of the sector as a whole but from a long term perspective, blockchain is what's going to make the biggest long term impact.

The emergence of the blockchain has spawned a huge number of startups, with companies trying to harness the technology to revolutionize everything from breakdown recovery to antiques auctions.

There's another side effect of the growth in blockchain-based companies, as well – the ability for these companies to raise capital through the issue of tokens that are in some way tied to the overarching valuation of the companies they represent. This process, what's now being referred to as an Initial Coin Offering, or ICO, means anyone can pick up an exposure to technology startups at Beta stage – something that was previously reserved for Silicon Valley VCs.

This open-access system, of course, is open to manipulation, so an investor looking to take part in this sort of financing has to look carefully at the company that's trying to pick up his or her hard-earned cash for the purposes of its own growth. For many, a solid product is enough to justify involvement. A far more secure due diligence strategy, however, is to invest based on the team that's behind the company and the product under development.

On other words, a great sounding product might get nowhere if it's got a poor team behind it or if the team has no reputation to uphold. If you've got a team of individuals with a strong reputation in the space, however, a team that wants to maintain its reputation, then the product becomes less important.

Take Clout, for example.

Clout is an upcoming ICO that's looking to raise capital to help it develop a media sharing platform. The platform is similar in concept to the already well established and popular sharing platforms, platforms like Reddit, but unlike Reddit, it's designed as a content and information hub that's dedicated solely to the blockchain ecosphere.

That is, Clout will allow users to create, submit and share content that covers everything from bitcoin to ICOs to the wider blockchain ecosphere and – using a proprietary reward system (more on this in a moment) will allow the consumers of the content to reward the creators and sharers.

It works like this: people buy Clout tokens in the ICO and are issued with another token (called CLC) on a one-for-one basis once the platform is live. These CLC tokens will also be available to buy and sell across the various major ICO token exchanges. When the user sees a piece of content he or she likes, they use the Clout platform to reward the creators of the content with CLC, in various denominations. The creator can then either store the CLC for future use or can exchange it for fiat (and, in doing so, realize a monetary reward) for the content they've created.

So it's a pretty neat product but – as outlined above – that's not what's important here. It's merely a bonus.

What is important is that this platform is being driven forward by some of the biggest names in the cryptocurrency industry.

David Cohen, an executive member of the IOTA foundation is Clout's CEO. IOTA is the developer of the Tangle, an 'updated' blockchain system that allows for fee-less transfer and that is bridge the gap between decentralization and the Internet of Things.

Ryan Fugger, the guy who developed the Ripple protocol, is the company's executive advisor. Ripple is at the heart of collaborations between the blockchain space and some of the world's biggest financial institutions right now.

Toni Lane Casserly, the Co-Founder of the leading bitcoin and blockchain news media outlet Cointelegraph, is an advisor to the company. Clout's revenue generating potential is going to be rooted in how well it can monetize its userbase and this monetization is going to be almost exclusively based in advertising. With someone like Casserly on board, who built a company that relied on exactly the same revenue stream (Cointelegraph, online advertising), Clout has a real head start on being able to get money flowing in right away.

Clout isn’t the only ICO company with a strong team behind it, of course. Olympus Labs, a cryptocurrency derivative focused platform with a 16-plus member team that is made of mostly Yale graduates including the founder Kai Chen. Chen graduated Magna Cum Laude and was quickly recruited by Morgan Stanley, PIMCO, and McKinsey before founding Olympus Labs. The company also managed to snag some of the best names in the industry starting with their CMO Danielle Sabrina, a highly sought-after media expert, Sam Khamkoon a well-known investor and head of the Fok Family foundation along with an impressive list of other advisors and partners. So impressive in fact, according to the company it has already raised several million in pre-ICO funding, indicating this ICO is here for the long run.

Olympus Labs’ team isn’t the only thing peaking investors interest, the company’s public blockchain is one of the few blockchains that will be able to handle the high transaction volume coming from investors trading on the platform. Olympus’ technology is so advanced that it’s capable of supporting a full marketplace of active traders, one of the reasons institutional investors are not only looking to invest in the company but are also looking to adopt the company’s technology. Where Olympus Labs has the potential to be truly disruptive is its specific focus on fintech in the designing of its smart contracts. The company plans to eliminate the need for developers to spend time on programming their smart contracts—a major challenge right now in the industry.