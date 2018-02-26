Here's How We Say Goodbye To The Winter Olympics

IN CASE YOU MISSED OUT ON THE WINTER OLYMPICS CLOSING CEREMONY Check out the best moments, and yes, your favorite Tongan flag bearer went shirtless one more time. For the first time in 20 years, more women on Team USA won medals than men. A wrong turn cost this Austrian cross-country skier a medal. These Russian hockey players sang their banned national anthem at their medal ceremony. The U.S. made history with its first Olympic gold medal in curling after an epic comeback following a Mr. T pep talk. We could watch this video of a squirrel cheating death on the snowboarding course over and over again. The only thing that tops it is this video of Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir skating once more to close out the Olympics ― please, please just date already. [HuffPost] [Tweet | S hare on Facebook]

TRUMP’S APPROVAL RATING DOWN TO THE LOWEST OF HIS PRESIDENCY And his views on gun control are partially to blame. [HuffPost]

A NEW EMPEROR? “China’s Communist Party has cleared the way for President Xi Jinping to stay in power indefinitely, by announcing Sunday that it intends to abolish term limits on the presidency, a momentous break with decades-old rules meant to prevent the country from returning to the days when Mao was shown cultish obedience.” [NYT]

WHEN YOU KNOW A GUY... Trump’s personal pilot is on the short list to run the Federal Aviation Administration. [HuffPost]

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATS DECLINE TO ENDORSE DIANNE FEINSTEIN FOR RE-ELECTION Her primary opponent Kevin de León said it was “an astounding rejection of politics as usual.” [HuffPost]

HUFFPOST OPINION: AMERICA’S INDEFENSIBLE ALLIANCE WITH THE PHILIPPINES ”Last week, the International Criminal Court officially opened a preliminary investigation into allegations of state-sanctioned killings and other human rights violations committed by the Philippine National Police under the direction of Duterte.” [HuffPost]