Here’s How YouTube Star Jenn McAllister Has Grown and Transformed her Career without Viral Videos

Jennxpenn—whose real name is Jenn McAllister—lives a life that many teenagers only dream of, and she’s only 21. If you ask a 10-year-old what she wants to be when she grows up, chances are high that she’ll respond with “YouTuber.” Yet, Jenn never intended to become one herself, in part because the idea was still new when she first started uploading videos eight years ago.

Since the age of eight, Jenn has pursued recording videos, without being fueled by money or success, but rather, to entertain. She was only twelve when she uploaded her first video, and now, nine years later, her channel has more than 3 million subscribers. She also performs in Foursome, a YouTube Red series watched by millions.

What could be the secret to her success? What can people aspiring to a similar career learn from her? I sought answers to these questions during our recent interview.

1. Don’t wait around for anyone—create your own opportunities!

“When I was younger, I loved to entertain people, although my parents were the only people I could entertain. I’ve been always interested in acting from a really young age —I think that’s a big reason why I got into making videos. I was from a small town, I didn’t really have the opportunity to go out to auditions or anything,” Jenn said. But none of this stopped her. She began creating her own content, thus fulfilling her creative potential, gaining experience in front of the camera, and subsequently growing her own community. “I made a movie with my best friend, called Bad Night, and that was pretty much what launched our acting career,” says Jenn. She began attending auditions after the film came out two years ago, and she got role after role.

2. Next Stop: Los Angeles

Many videographers highlight moving to Los Angeles as a turning point in their career. This was the same in Jenn’s case: “[The success of my channel] was always a gradual incline for me, which is a little bit different from other people who make videos. I never really had a moment where I exploded with new subscribers or anything. I never really had a viral video. I’ve been doing this for eight years, and I think the big turning point was when I started working with Awesomeness TV. They would fly me out to LA, where I found so many opportunities. Later, I ended up relocating to LA,” she adds.

4. Collaborations with other YouTubers

It’s interesting how so many actors move to LA as well, and yet we rarely see them collaborate the way videographers do. It’s quite unusual, considering that it seems to be one of the keys to their success. Getting into this creative circle right away helped Jenn a great deal,. Besides learning from each other, the videographers she’s met also lean on each other and share the difficulties that come with this lifestyle. “Just being in LA and collaborating with other YouTubers probably led to my biggest transformation. Luckily, I have a lot of people I can go to and talk to. I made so many friends who are doing this, so all of my friends are YouTubers. It’s such a hard thing for some people to understand. YouTube is so weird. It was kind of a learning process for everyone. We were all like, how does this work exactly?”

5. Take care of yourself!

Moving to a big city like Los Angeles as a teen isn’t exactly a piece of cake—you’re on your own in a bustling new place, having to look after yourself, build connections, create content regularly, and fulfill all sorts of expectations. “It made me more of a mature person—I had to grow up quicker and become my own boss. Definitely, it changed me.” This is exactly why it’s so important for YouTubers to take care of themselves; otherwise, they can easily lose control. “I think mental health is super important. I really appreciate having time to just relax.”

6. Work ahead of time if you can

Jenn was telling me about the 12-hour shoot days they had when filming the web series, and I asked her how she manages to keep up with her social media platforms and produce videos during these busy times. She replied, “When I have to shoot on weekdays, I edit during the weekends, but what I also like to do before going into the project is pre-shooting videos.