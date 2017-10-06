Here's Kristen Bell With Some Damn Good Relationship Advice

We finally figured it out: Kristen Bell doing a Reddit AMA is the good place.

The actress fielded fan questions on the website Thursday about everything from whether another “Veronica Mars” project is in the works (“We are trying!”) to whether she’s down to build a snowman (“Always”).

But she also took the time to get real about relationships and parenting, two areas where she has some experience.

Bell has been married to “Parenthood” actor Dax Shepard for four years, and together they share daughters Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 2.

When a Redditor asked if Bell had one major piece of advice for other couples, she dropped some knowledge about overcoming challenges with a longtime partner.

“Try hard,” she wrote. “It’s uncomfortable, but worth it. Also BE VULNERABLE. No one does it right. So forgive. And then be vulnerable again.”

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Dec 22, 2016 at 4:42pm PST

A post shared by Dax Shepard (@daxshepard) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

Unlike most Hollywood couples, Bell and Shepard candidly discuss struggles in life and love, like how therapy is the key to marriage or their “toxic” first year together as a couple.

“When we first met, we fell madly in love and I loved the dramatic exit. There’s nothing I craved more. The first year you are working out your kinks. I loved it,” she explained in a recent interview about her relationship. “We’d get in a fight, because we would fight, a lot, and I’d like yell something then slam the bedroom door, then I’d slam the front door, then I’d get in my car and then I’d skid out the driveway and I would sit around the corner in my car and it felt so good and I realized how incredibly toxic it was only after he pointed it out.”

Bell also dropped in to answer some questions about parenting, doling out wisdom for all the struggling moms and dads out there.

When a fan asked about parenting advice, Bell encouraged them not to be too hard on themselves, writing, “Just breathe. You can do it. No matter how you do it, [it’s] all OK.”

As for her own two daughters, apparently they aren’t too keen on mom’s extracurricular activities, i.e. being a Disney princess in “Frozen.”