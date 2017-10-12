Dear Millennial,

Here’s my sob story. I was bullied for all of 5th and 6th grade by my best friend since kindergarten and her new best friend. I had been an open and friendly child who became unbearably shy; I couldn't look people in the eye, I spoke in a mousey whisper, and I carried myself curled up. I wanted to disappear. I was told how worthless I was and I believed it. It took until I reached 9th grade for me to become more confident, but I carried that experience with me. Cut to freshman year of college when my first love cheated on me with my childhood friend and neither would admit it, until I called my childhood friend on it 22 years later. The betrayal was awful, but the lack of honesty was cruel.

Another sob story. My copywriter and I created an amazing ad campaign for the client and our boss took the storyboards and presented them as her own. We were so young we just nodded as if it were ok. At another company, the owner yelled at me for 2.5 hours and called me a Nazi Communist for following his creative direction instead of fighting him on it. He wasn’t pleased with the published piece. At another company, I was told to lay off 20% of the staff or I’d be fired. I did it because I needed the job.

I write about PTJD- post traumatic job disorder – and I’ve worked with hundreds of people who suffer from it. Invariably, childhood bullying comes up in these discussions. It’s such a common connection that it no longer surprises me when a client says her boss reminds her of her 7th grade bully.

Therapy, meditation, yoga, writing a journal, working out - all of these steps are wonderful in helping us move on from emotional injury. There’s another step to take. We need to accept that the hurt doesn’t go away. It diminishes over time if we let it be, but we carry our experiences with us forever. This realization made me so sad. Some people say they wouldn’t change a thing because it made them who they are today. To them I say, “Go you!” For me, I could have done without the friendship betrayals. But that’s not my choice to make. It happens, personal and work trauma, and the question clients ask me is, “What do I do with this hurt and fear now that it has happened?” Acceptance and welcoming the hurt is what we need to do. I’m guessing that sounds pretty whack so stay with me.

The more we fight something, the more it clings to us. Waving frantically at the bee makes it fight harder to stay alive. The same goes for trauma. And much of what I described above was traumatic, no question about it. Yes, I’ll tell you the definition of trauma: an experience that produces psychological injury or pain. Am I telling you to accept the pain and injury? Yes. Yes I am. It’s takes two partners to fight, so when we stop fighting, the other partner is left hanging. Our hurt and fear is the partner we’ve been fighting. Pause and consider this. We fight our trauma so we don't feel it again but it clings even tighter and causes more pain. Think about that muscle you pulled at the gym last week. Do you fight it and keep working out at the same rate or do you pause, massage it, heat it and let it be? That’s what we need to do with our hurt, fear, and sadness. When we hold our pain with a loving heart, we disarm its power. It’s a part of our DNA now, so it's not going to leave us, but it can be neutralized. Imagine the hurt you’ve carried around all these years is now just a neutral fact. It no longer has the power to make you angry or sad or insecure. It’s incredible when you experience this volatile story you’ve told your self for years but this time it's just a neutral fact. Yes, she was mean to me. Ho hum.

Let’s side track to that volatile story for a moment. For years I beat myself up for letting people treat me poorly. Surely I deserved it because I trusted them or didn't speak up. Surely I was stupid to trust them. Surely I was… And my friends agreed with me when I whined about it. They were doing the same thing to themselves so they didn't know any better. The original traumas plus the self-criticism were a strong combination and I was unhappy for years. My twenties sucked and my early thirties were not much better in terms of self-confidence. I had taken “my story of trauma” and turned it into a list of failures with which I could self-flagellate. This is something I see over and over with my clients. The turning on the self so as not to accept that someone was shitty and that you were powerless to stop it. “Who would hire me after that? Why do I keep choosing toxic workplaces? What is wrong with me?” This approach doesn't work. Believe me. Believe me when I tell you that self-awareness and compassion are waaaay more effective in healing ourselves and moving forward.

Acceptance that the trauma will always be there in the background, that we can sometimes be powerless to stop others from hurting us, that they are responsible for the hurt and we are not, that we are responsible for how we react not how they act, that we can heal our wounds with compassion and self love, that we can carry these experiences and not have them drive our story of ourselves. This is what we need to do to move forward and thrive in work, love, friendship and life.

With compassion,