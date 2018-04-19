ENTERTAINMENT
04/19/2018 06:24 pm ET

Here Is Prince’s Original Version Of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’

The Purple One’s estate released the song and previously unseen footage on Thursday.
By Elyse Wanshel

Prince fans got a little taste of the artist’s royal badness just a few days before the two-year anniversary of his death.

On Thursday, the artist’s estate in collaboration with Warner Bros. Records, released the original studio version of his iconic song “Nothing Compares 2 U” — originally composed, arranged and performed by Prince.

This previously unreleased rendition, which was recorded Flying Cloud Drive Warehouse in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, in 1984, was committed to tape six years before it became a worldwide hit in 1990 for singer Sinéad O’Connor.

Susannah Melvoin and Paul “St. Paul” Peterson help with backing vocals while Eric Leeds is featured on saxophone, according to a press release.

A video brimming with previously unseen footage of Prince and The Revolution rehearsing “Nothing Compares 2 U” in the summer of 1984 was also released Thursday in conjunction with the song. In the video, you can see Prince doing a number of very Prince-like and very badass things.

Prince

Like making a mic stand look a thousand times cooler than any mic stand has ever looked before:

Prince

And clearly serving someone in his band some straight up shade:

Prince

To watch the footage and hear the song in its entirety, check out the video above.

You can also download or stream this version here.  

Elyse Wanshel
Reporter, HuffPost
