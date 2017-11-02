Hey so here we are, another year, writing another letter (one tradition I have managed to keep up) about everything that has happened in the last twelve months and goodness gracious, what a journey it has been. I can't even begin to tell you how 27 may have actually been the best year of my life and it's not because things went my way (because they didn't), it's not because I have this huge rock on my left hand and a baby in my belly (which I don't, thank goodness) and it's not because I am living in a mansion in the Hollywood Hills counting my Feraris (but I did get my own place and a new car). I think the reason this year may have been the best year is because I am, well, finally happy, and it's not because of anything in particular it's because I've come more to terms with who I am.

I spent sometime thinking about what exactly makes me happy and then it hit me, nothing makes me happy- I make me happy. This past year, I haven't been seeking worlds in other people, hoping to find a home- I have been making connections with people and with that they have expanded my world as they have opened up to me and that's when it dawned on me, just how much the unattached heart can love.

There is a fine line between expectations and standards (which I've come to learn to this year) and I think we do a great amount of things to prove we "deserve" respect or what we should do to "earn" someone's admiration. After what feels like a lifetime of me trying to figure people out and analyzing their likes and dislikes and going about their rules (how many times have you had to tip-toe around a friend's ways because you don't want to upset them), I realized it doesn't matter if they respect me or not- what matters if I respect myself after I am with them or in a sense, accommodating to their needs. Compromise and losing yourself can easily be misinterpreted and I think the second you start to lose your inner voice and intuition, that's when you lose everything. Unfortunately, human beings are not black and white with their emotions, they all have boundaries, walls they have created to protect themselves and we can keep picking at them and asking questions but quite frankly, if you have to ask anything, that is your biggest answer. If you have to win someone over, you are chasing them and if you are chasing them, chances are they are running not necessarily from you but whatever the case maybe, it's not about you. What I realized this year is that I could have made a career out of trying to win people over and that's not what life is about- it's being able to look at yourself in the mirror and still manage to honor yourself and still feel like you've got a sense of self even after you feel like you've given a part of you away.

Friends back home are getting married, all having their "happily ever after" and your poor mother is having to explain how her daughter is still attempting at being a writer in Los Angeles as she hears about your former classmates getting pregnant with their first child and how their husband works at a tech-company and comes from some family.. of course that is what every mother wants for their daughter, it's a story in which there is nothing too unpredictable which has led to countless arguments but then that realization that "hey Davina feels safest when things are crazy". I am not looking for the end of my story which ends to a lifetime of what I can only assume is missionary sex and crustless sandwiches. Okay, maybe that sounds a little stereotypical but I guess what I'm trying to say is, I'm not ready to settle down- no wait- I'm not ready to settle ever, I just hope if there is someone who is maybe just as equally bananas who wants to run next to me. I believe the best way to know if something is meant to be yours, is by letting it go. I think the best way to see if someone wants to stay is by showing them the door. It's not a game, it's not me trying to protect my pride, I guess what I've come to learn is if you have to grasp on to something that tightly, ask yourself why are that afraid of losing it however, don't be afraid to say how you feel- life is too damn short to live in a pride bubble (besides, bubbles burst at one point.. trust me).