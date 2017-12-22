Here's what employers and universities must do to promote financial literacy for Gen Z

In business and philanthropy, the end of a calendar year is for both reflection and looking forward. What went well? What can be improved? How can we better serve others, improving lives as well as the bottom line?

My organization, 1,000 Dreams Fund, spent 2017 learning about the younger generation’s relationship with money, and there was a lot to sort through in our “Hidden Costs of College” report with Charles Schwab. Nobody wants to see this up-and-coming crop of young people make the same -- or worse -- financial mistakes as those who came before them. In order to build an economy stronger than ever before, the time to promote financial literacy in young adults is now.

Massive, life-changing financial decisions begin as early as high school. We live in a world of unlimited resources via the internet, and interestingly, the black hole of endless information can be a detriment to students. There are so many postsecondary options -- and so many opinions on these options -- that many students become overwhelmed.

With so many different paths to consider, it falls on individual students to do personal cost-benefit analyses. Should they go to a traditional four-year college? Community college? Trade school? Take a gap year and enter the workforce? Take a gap year and just travel Europe? (That last one is a more popular option than many adults realize -- but it’s certainly not our recommendation.)

Essentially, what’s the “right” way for a young person get from point A to B to Z, with the ultimate destination of a thriving career?

Each option comes with its own price tag -- and that’s why it’s so important to begin empowering teens with financial literacy. These decisions are better informed and executed by students who understand how to properly use money.

Many students mistakenly consider college a respite from financial strain: I’ll pay off those loans later, after I graduate, they think. But those accumulating loans create a bigger, heavier burden with each passing year -- and the pressing obligation to pay them off can hinder postgraduate professional opportunities.

The solution? Paid work experience. Although school does require plenty of time and attention, it is certainly doable -- and beneficial -- to balance career-oriented work with academics. In addition to the much-needed paycheck, they’ll get real-world exposure to the working world. That means that when they graduate, these students will be prepared to seriously contribute and innovate in a big way.

Schools and employers can and should ease this burden because when students get professional experience, everybody wins. Employers, create those paid internships and externships. Partner with universities to help open doors for these students. They want to work and learn, and they will become valuable, knowledgeable members of your company’s team.

Schools should also encourage students to develop explore their own entrepreneurial ideas. I was wowed by a young woman I know who created her own one-person accounting company. As an undergraduate, she connected with prospective clients online in order to help them get their own finances in order. Just by using her own skills and a bit of creativity, she now has an incredible resume and extra money in her wallet.

After overseeing the extensive research my company conducted this year, I’m incredibly confident in the long-term abilities of today’s younger generations. They are whip-smart and determined to contribute to society. Helping them succeed in turn helps all of us.