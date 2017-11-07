But surprisingly, Ramsay doesn’t hate the one thing we’d expect him to ― people taking photos of food in restaurants.

The chef recently even defended customers who want to take pictures of their meals after a famous British dining establishment, The Waterside Inn, banned customers from doing just that.

“I’m really getting so upset about people taking pictures. We put up a card at the door — ‘No photos, please,’” Michel Roux, one of the co-founders of the three-Michelin starred restaurant, told the Daily Mail.

“What are they doing? Maybe once during the meal you want to take a little photo of something because it’s unusual,” he added. “But what about the flavors? A picture on a phone cannot possibly capture the flavors.”

This kind of logic didn’t sit well with Ramsay, who voiced his displeasure with the new rule last week on Twitter:

