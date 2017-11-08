Here's what I'm doing with my 'thoughts and prayers' this week

Thoughts and prayers abound following tragedy. We get that part, but what I don’t get is why there seems to be an open season for tragic events in America, today. Paul Ryan is right, this is absolutely the time for thoughts and prayers. However, thoughts and prayers for me are a little different, this week. I'm thinking about the how and why the attack in Sutherland Springs happened on Sunday. As I pray, I'm praying for the families who lost loved ones and will have to bury babies and grandparents this week, the church who is undoubtedly rocked to their core doubting their safety, and most of all...most of all, I'm praying for new leadership in this country.

Earlier this year, this current administration rolled back Obama-era regulations put in place to keep guns out of the hands of those who are mentally ill. In his response to the shooting, President Trump placed the precursor for the event on mental health, in what could be seen as the avoidance of yet another conversation on gun control in America. What is clear today is that politicians in America love their guns, the people...not so much!

So, today I'm praying for new leadership and while we may have to deal with this President for a few more years, we're less than a year away from voting people like Paul Ryan who agrees that prayer works (in lieu of legislative action).

So while, we're praying, these politicians will more than likely resume their daily lives on the hill without any tangible sense of what the people with the power to vote are dealing with in the wake of yet another mass shooting in America.