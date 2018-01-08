Here's What 'No Trousers Day' Looked Like in London

Many Londoners took to their local transport with their heads high and their pants off in honor of No Trousers on the Tube Day.

On Sunday, Jan. 7, hundreds gathered in cities worldwide to celebrate the wacky tradition of riding sans trousers. (While it’s not so bad in the U.S., you might raise more eyebrows across the pond telling people you’re not wearing “pants.”) What started as a prank in New York 16 years ago is now a global phenomenon in roughly 60 cities, with participants in Berlin, Toronto, Washington, D.C., and others — including the U.K. capital.

London’s chilly temperatures take the event to new extremes. This year’s No Trousers on The Tube Day went on despite the 3 degrees Celsius temperatures in the city.

The Stiff Upper Lip Society, a public improv group, organized the event and encouraged pants-free participants to “sit in the car as they normally would” while keeping a straight face, according to the Evening Standard. Participants met at Westminster at 3 p.m. and rode on tube trains for hours. Their joy ride ended at an after-party London’s Soho neighborhood.

Take a look at the beautiful, chilly madness below.