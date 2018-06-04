Who needs robots when there are human beings to decode? Turns out the Delos master plan is to copy the minds and actions of guests, something fans have suspected since the James Delos (Peter Mullan) resurrection shenanigans were introduced in Season 2, Episode 4.

Ford (Anthony Hopkins) sort of explains this to Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) while they’re inside the Cradle, a virtual simulation that tests Westworld park storylines. The Cradle also happened to be playing home to physically deceased Ford; a version of his mind had apparently been living in its code since before Dolores shot him in the Season 1 finale.

“The humans are playing at resurrection,” he said. “They want to live forever. They don’t want you to become them, they want to become you.”

So it seems as though the park has been using the host story loops to help Delos understand the behavior of the guests and essentially harness the data necessary to copy human minds. We don’t know for sure yet if this copying is voluntary or if Delos is using it for their own self-serving purposes unbeknownst to the guests.

But we might guess it’s more of the latter, considering how Jimmi Simpson’s character William pitched the idea of investing in Westworld to James Delos in Season 2, Episode 2.

“Half of your marketing budget goes to trying to figure out what people want. Because they don’t know. But here, they’re free. Nobody’s watching. Nobody’s judging,” he said. “At least that’s what we tell them.”

Perhaps Delos is trying to sell immortality to consumers, or maybe it has more dubious goals, like replacing public figures with robots or something equally sinister. Who knows?