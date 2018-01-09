Here’s What to Do with All Those Holiday Cards You Got This Year

Some things in life we just plain have trouble tossing. One such thing? Holiday cards. (It just seems heartless!) No fear, fellow sentimentalists—here are six cute and crafty (and totally green) ways to give ’em new life.

MAKER MAMA

PAPER BALL ORNAMENTS

Go ahead; give your nephew’s face a spot of honor on the tree next year.

Get the tutorial here.

DESIGN SPONGE

GIFT TOPPERS

Is this not the loveliest, easiest way to jazz up a simple craft paper wrap job?

Get the tutorial here.

PETTICOAT JUNKTION

PAPER TREE CHRISTMAS ORNAMENTS

To gift away (or garnish your own tree) when Christmas rolls around again.

Get the tutorial here.

ZAKKA LIFE

CHRISTMAS SWEATER GIFT TAGS

How cute are these festive winter present labels?

Get the tutorial here.

ASHLEY SULLIVAN

HANDMADE CHRISTMAS GREETING CARDS

Rejoice, rejoice, you’ve got one less thing to buy next year.

Get the tutorial here.

LIVING DOWN UNDER

PAPER GLOBE GARLAND

All you need is a craft punch and some string to bring this whimsical decoration to life.

Get the tutorial here.