Here’s What to Do with All Those Holiday Cards You Got This Year

Some things in life we just plain have trouble tossing. One such thing? Holiday cards. (It just seems heartless!) No fear, fellow sentimentalists—here are six cute and crafty (and totally green) ways to give ’em new life.
PAPER BALL ORNAMENTS
Go ahead; give your nephew’s face a spot of honor on the tree next year.
GIFT TOPPERS
Is this not the loveliest, easiest way to jazz up a simple craft paper wrap job?
PAPER TREE CHRISTMAS ORNAMENTS
To gift away (or garnish your own tree) when Christmas rolls around again.
CHRISTMAS SWEATER GIFT TAGS
How cute are these festive winter present labels?
HANDMADE CHRISTMAS GREETING CARDS
Rejoice, rejoice, you’ve got one less thing to buy next year.
PAPER GLOBE GARLAND
All you need is a craft punch and some string to bring this whimsical decoration to life.
