Here's What's In All Those Leaked James Comey Memos

TAKE A LOOK AT THE REDACTED COPIES OF THE COMEY MEMOS The Department of Justice released the memos ― which detail Comey’s interactions with Trump at the beginning of his presidency ― to congressional leadership Thursday. The memos detail everything from Trump’s obsession with the dossier to his talk of jailing journalists. Here are the six things to pay attention to. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

FORMER NYC MAJOR RUDY GIULIANI IS JOINING TRUMP’S LEGAL TEAM The former mayor and U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York hopes to “negotiate an end” to the Mueller investigation. Twitter isn’t buying it. [HuffPost]

THIS ISN’T THE LAST OF THE PUERTO RICO BLACKOUTS And the start of the next hurricane season in June looms. [HuffPost]

TWO FLORIDA DEPUTIES WERE SHOT AND KILLED WHILE EATING AT A CHINESE RESTAURANT The gunman was found dead outside the restaurant in Trenton, Florida. [HuffPost]

ARE THERE SILVER LININGS TO THE APOCALYPSE? As Cape Town descends into drought, we’re about to find out. [HuffPost]

NORTH KOREA TRAINS POTENTIAL HACKERS LIKE OLYMPIC ATHLETES “Promising students are identified as young as 11 years old and funneled into special schools, where they are taught hacking and how to develop computer viruses.” [WSJ | Paywall]