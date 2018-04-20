Here's What's In All Those Leaked James Comey Memos

TOP STORIES
It’s official: Today’s my last edition as the full-time editor of The Morning Email before I hand it off to the wonderful Paul Vale and head to my health beat here at HuffPost.
Thanks so much again for all your support over the last four years. It’s been an honor to be a part of your morning routine. Now onto the good stuff.
TAKE A LOOK AT THE REDACTED COPIES OF THE COMEY MEMOS The Department of Justice released the memos ― which detail Comey’s interactions with Trump at the beginning of his presidency ― to congressional leadership Thursday. The memos detail everything from Trump’s obsession with the dossier to his talk of jailing journalists. Here are the six things to pay attention to. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
FORMER NYC MAJOR RUDY GIULIANI IS JOINING TRUMP’S LEGAL TEAM The former mayor and U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York hopes to “negotiate an end” to the Mueller investigation. Twitter isn’t buying it. [HuffPost]
THIS ISN’T THE LAST OF THE PUERTO RICO BLACKOUTS And the start of the next hurricane season in June looms. [HuffPost]
TWO FLORIDA DEPUTIES WERE SHOT AND KILLED WHILE EATING AT A CHINESE RESTAURANT The gunman was found dead outside the restaurant in Trenton, Florida. [HuffPost]
ARE THERE SILVER LININGS TO THE APOCALYPSE? As Cape Town descends into drought, we’re about to find out. [HuffPost]
NORTH KOREA TRAINS POTENTIAL HACKERS LIKE OLYMPIC ATHLETES “Promising students are identified as young as 11 years old and funneled into special schools, where they are taught hacking and how to develop computer viruses.” [WSJ | Paywall]
WHAT’S BREWING
INSIDE THE GROWTH OF PALANTIR ― WHICH IS ALWAYS WATCHING “An intelligence platform designed for the global War on Terror was weaponized against ordinary Americans at home.” [Bloomberg]
IN PERHAPS THE MOST INGENIOUS STROKE OF TROLLING James Comey is speaking at Amazon Monday. [The Intercept]
SEN. TAMMY DUCKWORTH’S INFANT DAUGHTER MADE SENATE HISTORY IN ADORABLE FASHION But it appears that one senator doesn’t know what a diaper bag is. [HuffPost]
THERE WERE SOME WINNERS IN THE MOST POPULAR NAMES IN THE 1920s Mildred’s making a comeback any day now. [HuffPost]
YOUR GRANDPARENTS WILL SOON KNOW WHAT 420 IS As the marijuana industry says they’re the next big budding demographic. [HuffPost
ACCORDING TO ELLEN BURSTYN, WE’RE ALL GOING TO BE THE DOGS OF OUR ROBOTS Which means we should probably be nicer to Alexa. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
Hans Asperger, the doctor for whom a form of autism is named, allegedly “aided Nazi child euthanasia.”
Oklahoma wildfires have killed two and left 20 injured.
Turns out the median salary at Amazon is $28,000 a year.
About the comeback narrative for sexual harassers...
Wells Fargo will be fined $1 billion for forcing customers into car insurance.
Lance Armstrong settled a fraud case with the U.S. Postal Service for $5 million.
No charges will be filed in Prince’s death.
The Southwest passenger who died after being partially sucked out of the plane was wearing her seatbelt.
Ronan Farrow takes a look at Rex Tillerson’s ouster.
Charlize Theron got real about motherhood: “Sometimes I lose my mind.”
Chris Christie commissioned a governor’s portrait of himself that’s more expensive than the last three combined.
Remember, Cardi B doesn’t owe you anything.
Because the news out of that legendary Coachella set just keeps on coming ― Michelle Williams got secretly engaged beforehand.
Adele calling Rihanna an icon is everything.
Carrie Underwood finally opened up about the accident that left her with 50 stitches.
Can’t wait for the royal wedding (29 days, in case you were wondering)? Here are the Netflix shows to tide you over beforehand.
Forget zip-popping: People are all over the earwax extraction videos now.
These mini-home upgrades will make life with roommates all the easier.
Despite all those leaks about Prince Charles’ rapid plan for succession, Queen Elizabeth II just said she supports him as the next leader of the Commonwealth for the first time.
And here’s why you should be eating a “huge fatty salad” every day. With a name like that, we’re there.
