But, if you’re like us, you instantly wondered where the actress got her gorgeous gown.

The photos show Markle wearing a jaw-dropping, dreamy ballgown from the British design house Ralph & Russo. It’s from the haute couture brand’s Fall/Winter 2016-2017 line, according to Fashionista.

From the gorgeous top with gold embellishment, to the flowing, textured tulle skirt, every inch of this dress is sheer perfection. To keep the top from actually being sheer, Markle likely added a nude lining.

As you can see in these runway photos, the dress is normally quite see-through:

Richard Bord via Getty Images A model walks the runway during Ralph & Russo's Haute Couture fall/winter 2016-2017 line as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 4, 2016.

Richard Bord via Getty Images The gold details from the front extend all the way to the back of the dress.

Richard Bord via Getty Images Simply stunning.

Richard Bord via Getty Images Check out the gorgeous texture of the skirt.