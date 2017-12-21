STYLE & BEAUTY
Here's Where To Find Meghan Markle's Dreamy Ballgown From Her Engagement Pictures

Some estimate the price at around $75,000.
By Carly Ledbetter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their gorgeous engagement photos on Thursday, and the world collectively swooned.

But, if you’re like us, you instantly wondered where the actress got her gorgeous gown. 

The photos show Markle wearing a jaw-dropping, dreamy ballgown from the British design house Ralph & Russo. It’s from the haute couture brand’s Fall/Winter 2016-2017 line, according to Fashionista. 

From the gorgeous top with gold embellishment, to the flowing, textured tulle skirt, every inch of this dress is sheer perfection. To keep the top from actually being sheer, Markle likely added a nude lining. 

As you can see in these runway photos, the dress is normally quite see-through:  

Richard Bord via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during Ralph & Russo's Haute Couture fall/winter 2016-2017 line as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 4, 2016. 
Richard Bord via Getty Images
The gold details from the front extend all the way to the back of the dress. 
Richard Bord via Getty Images
Simply stunning. 
Richard Bord via Getty Images
Check out the gorgeous texture of the skirt. 

Some media outlets estimate the gown’s price at around $75,000, but a rep for the brand politely declined to comment to HuffPost. 

