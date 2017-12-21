Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their gorgeous engagement photos on Thursday, and the world collectively swooned.
But, if you’re like us, you instantly wondered where the actress got her gorgeous gown.
The photos show Markle wearing a jaw-dropping, dreamy ballgown from the British design house Ralph & Russo. It’s from the haute couture brand’s Fall/Winter 2016-2017 line, according to Fashionista.
From the gorgeous top with gold embellishment, to the flowing, textured tulle skirt, every inch of this dress is sheer perfection. To keep the top from actually being sheer, Markle likely added a nude lining.
As you can see in these runway photos, the dress is normally quite see-through:
Some media outlets estimate the gown’s price at around $75,000, but a rep for the brand politely declined to comment to HuffPost.