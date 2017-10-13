Here's Where To Find These Cheesy LOBSTERSICLES

Who says lobster can't be eaten on the go?

Slapfish, the popular California-based seafood fast casual restaurant just came up with a brilliant way to enjoy lobster without the need for any utensils. They threw it on a stick.

A fresh lobster is cooked and skewered similar to a kebab. This LOBSTERSICLE is then topped with cheese and fresh chives and served with Slapfish's signature queso dip.

Boy, do we want to sink our teeth into this luscious crustaceans. Alas, we'll have to wait.

Slapfish's lobster item was created exclusively for Oozefest 3, Foodbeast's third annual all-you-can-consume cheese and beer festival. The cheese festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14.

By Peter Pham