Running into your co-workers outside the office can be awkward.

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) find themselves in that exact situation in “Thor: Ragnarok.” After Thor winds up on Sakaar, a planet run by the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), he’s forced to fight in a gladiatorial battle against Hulk, who is Grandmaster’s champion.

Because Hulk is Hulk, he doesn’t seem to recognize Thor from their adventures in the two previous “Avengers” movies, so the two duke it out. (Spoiler alert! It’s glorious.)

The battle between Thor and Hulk is one of the main highlights from a movie full of them. One is leading, and then the other is. There’s some lightning involved. It’s a nonstop, furious barrage:

Then the fight ends somewhat suddenly, with Hulk coming down on Thor and the screen going to black. The next thing we know, the two wind up in the same suite/prison on Sakaar.

So wait, what? Hulk won the fight, right? Or did he and Thor both get knocked out? What happened during the blackout?

Director Taika Waititi explained the scene to HuffPost, saying, “The last shot is Hulk coming down on Thor after [Hulk’s] been electrocuted, and then it cuts to another scene.” He continued, “I like to think that the Hulk — even though we didn’t shoot this — I like to think that the Hulk told Grandmaster or the guards that he wanted to keep Thor as a pet.”

Now we know. Hulk won the fight and took pity on Thor, taking him in as a pet.

It’s just another reason why it’s good to keep your work friends separate from your private life.