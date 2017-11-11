Here’s Why People Wear Fake Glasses in Korea

Most people didn’t see my eyes until I was a sophomore in high school.

I thought I looked better when my peepers were framed – like a picture – by the rims of glasses.

And like many celebrities in my home country, South Korea, I felt more confident with the accessory, even after Lasik surgery when I didn’t even need a prescription. Many Korean stars with perfectly good vision wear fake glasses, and they even wipe their eyes through holes where lenses should be.

I’m with them. I endured foggy moments on rainy days and while eating hot ramen, refusing to take off my glasses to wipe the condensation away. My junior high boyfriend begged me to give him a sneak peek of my face without my eye-shield. No way.

* * *

Spectacles have come a long way since the thirteenth century, when monks and scholars balanced plain lenses on their noses just so they could see. Today, people, including supermodels like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, are wearing them for function – but also for fashion.

As for me, I still remember my fifth grade choice: tangerine-colored frames, which earned me the nickname “that girl with orange glasses.” Not even my best friends ever saw me without them.

At my junior high boarding school, I started wearing circular, olive green Tom Ford specs. They never left my face unless I went to bed. Ever. For a long time, even my roommates didn’t know what I looked like without them.

In high school, my eye doctor suggested Lasik to help with headaches from astigmatism, and I finally switched to going glasses-free. Still, when I go home to Korea, I sometimes put on my gold aviator frames (with no lenses!) or my tortoise shells with non-prescription plastic inside.

A friend who had Lasik last year still wears his black, Harry Potter style, circular frames with plain glass inside every day. He tells friends that they give him a “nice-boy image.” Another friend refuses to get surgery because she likes a good excuse to keep using glasses forever. She sees them as a way of enhancing her eyes without using mascara or lash extensions.