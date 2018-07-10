Here's Why R.L. Stine Randomly Tweeted 'Shakira, Shakira'

“Goosebumps” creator R.L. Stine isn’t exactly a Twitter maven, but his account is definitely a gift considering it gives us gems like these:

The Saturday tweet has gone viral, with more than 30,000 likes and 14,000 retweets, mostly for its total randomness.

What prompted this? Why now? “Hips Don’t Lie” — which opens with a call of “Shakira, Shakira!” — came out thirteen years ago.

Well, thanks to the inquisitive folks at New York Magazine, we have an answer as to why dear Mr. Stine tweeted about the Colombian songstress ― and, wow, is it great:

“I honestly don’t know. I did it a year ago and it was the biggest tweet I’d ever had from all my tweets. Somehow I remembered it, the song popped into my head … so I did it again,” Stine told the publication.

Stine previously tweeted “Shakira, Shakira!” in May 2017 and received a mere 1,000 plus likes and a little over 600 retweets. That is far less fanfare than his more recent tweet.

Of the response to the tweet this time around, Stine said, “I spend so much time trying to be clever and so much time trying to write funny tweets, and this is what gets 30,000 likes? It just makes no sense at all... What kind of world are we living in?”

He also added, “I do love that video, I have to say,” in reference to the “Hips Don’t Lie” video and said he’s watched it “many times.”

Stine also said he’s a Shakira fan and that he’s listened to the new album. Shakira did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment so it’s unclear if she reciprocates the appreciation.

As for Stine’s tweets to come, he has hope to resurrect another oldie, but goodie: