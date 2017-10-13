Here's Why Some Black Women Aren't Here For #WomenBoycottTwitter

Software engineer Kelly Ellis suggested in a tweet sent Thursday that #WomenBoycottTwitter in solidarity with McGowan (who recently alleged on Twitter that Harvey Weinstein raped her) and “all the victims of hate and harassment Twitter fails to support.”

Celebrities including Alyssa Milano, Chrissy Teigen, Anna Paquin, Mark Ruffalo, Terry Crews, Joss Whedon and Michael Ian Black were among some of the high-profile Twitter users who joined the pledge on Friday.

While many were willing to go silent in support of the boycott, some women have criticized the tactic of women silencing themselves during a time when their voices should be amplified more than ever:

2) As someone who has been targeted by people who want me off Twitter, I’ll never give up my voice. I find strength in words, not silence. — Jacquelyn Gill (@JacquelynGill) October 13, 2017

I don’t see how #WomenBoycottTwitter is going to help women out, so I’m declining to get involved. Women have enough people silencing them — Duchess of Langley (@Rodgie79) October 13, 2017

Some survivors (incl me) finally found our voices when a sex offender became a candidate, then president. So no #WomenBoycottTwitter for me. — Shannon Dingle (@ShannonDingle) October 13, 2017

Women of color have been some of the biggest critics of the hashtag and boycott, questioning why they should join when similar issues of harassment against black and brown women on Twitter (including Jemele Hill and Leslie Jones) have gone largely unnoticed by their white peers.

Director Ava DuVernay was among the dozens of black women who tweeted about the conflict that the hashtag caused Friday:

Calling white women allies to recognize conflict of #WomenBoycottTwitter for women of color who haven't received support on similar issues. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 13, 2017

Now people want to boycott twitter? Always interesting where and for whom people draw the line. — roxane gay (@rgay) October 13, 2017

Umm. Where was #WomenBoycottTwitter when Jemele Hill was being silenced and attacked by the White House? pic.twitter.com/oWwtPX3Erf — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) October 13, 2017

I'm not doing #WomenBoycottTwitter. I'll be right here talking 2 WoC in my DM's & emails making sure they're covered. #WocAffirmation — VzA (@ValerieComplex) October 13, 2017

Oh so it's #WomenBoycottTwitter day. Does that mean Black women can tweet today without our threads being stolen for article titles? — Optimus Fine (@sunnydaejones) October 13, 2017

I'm looking for those #WomenBoycottTwitter when #JemeleHill was silenced and police violence kills pic. But.... Becky? — karla fc holloway (@ProfHolloway) October 13, 2017

I support Rose McGowan. But until I see #WomenBoycottTwitter over online terrorizing of women of color, I’ll pass and #AmplifyWomen today — Atima Omara (@atima_omara) October 13, 2017

The effectiveness (or lack thereof) of the boycott has certainly been a distraction from the far larger issue of institutionalized sexism and abuse in the film industry and beyond. But the concerns of women of color do raise some pretty important points about how to tackle this issue moving forward.

Black women face oppression and abuse at the intersection of race and gender on a daily basis. While McGowan’s silencing may be a rallying moment for many white women, black women who face similar silencing and harassment on Twitter and other social media platforms every day have a different, though just as valid, perspective.

As HuffPost writer Julia Craven more succinctly put it on Twitter, after someone called her out for only identifying as black and not a woman:

I’m both. I experience racialized sexism and sexualized racism. You missed the point bc ya wanted to. https://t.co/VMmd9D6VF1 — julia craven (@juliacraven) October 13, 2017

PS:: This perspective is 1 reason why I’m not boycotting. Patriarchy is not the sole oppressor of all women. https://t.co/VMmd9D6VF1 — julia craven (@juliacraven) October 13, 2017