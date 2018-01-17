HUFFPOST FINDS
Here's Your 10-Piece Winter Capsule Wardrobe Checklist

It's all about those layers.

By Amanda Pena
If you’ve been toying around with the idea of a simplified wardrobe, there’s no better time to start than the winter.

When I first joined the capsule wardrobe movement last spring, my wardrobe was in a constant state of confusion. I challenged myself to 3 months of little more than 30 pieces of clothing (inspired by Courtney Carver and her #project333), and though I had prepared for an average spring, the weather had other plans. I was dipping in and out of my winter clothes ― putting them back up, only to pull them out again a few days later. Needless to say, it was not the smoothest transition into the capsule lifestyle.

Fast-forward to today, in the dead of winter, and I’ve mastered my capsule game. Winter is pretty predictably cold, so it’s easier to focus on warm layers. I have a sturdy collection of sweaters, long-sleeve tees, and vests to mix and match. On warmer winter days, I remove a layer; on colder ones, I add.

Another bonus? Getting dressed now takes less than five minutes. If you’re wondering when’s the best time to jump into a minimalist wardrobe, there’s no better season than right now.

To make the transition easier, I’ve outlined the essential 10-piece checklist you need to start a winter capsule wardrobe. Take a look below:

  • 1 Oversized Cardigan
    Sole Society
    A solid, comfy cardigan will become the centerpiece of your winter capsule wardrobe. Get it in a neutral color so it can be thrown over as many tops as possible.
  • 2 V-Neck Tee
    Old Navy
    I have this inexpensive top in about every color. It's extremely flattering as it's fitted throughout the body, and I can even dress it up for a night out because of the v-neck structure.
  • 3 Ribbed Turtleneck
    Uniqlo
    This turtleneck can be worn on its own, underneath a cardigan, or even underneath a crewneck sweater for some added warmth. 
  • 4 V-Neck Sweater
    Nordstrom
    This is a great option for a quick pullover or an essential layering piece. Regardless of how you use it, my v-neck is my go-to when I'm looking for that easy but put-together look.
  • 5 Black Leather Booties
    Toms
    These classic booties from TOMS go with every potential outfit in my wardrobe. The heel height is comfy enough for day but can easily transition into night.
  • 6 Knit Vest
    Nordstrom
    Throw this faux shearling vest over any undershirt and you instantly have a cozy, layered look for winter.
  • 7 Tunic
    Nordstrom
    A dressy/casual long-sleeved tunic is a must-have for winter. Tuck it in, leave it out, or layer it for those days when you need a dressier long-sleeved top than the tees.
  • 8 Ponte Knit Leggings
    Nordstrom
    Your thin pair of leggings won't hold up to the winter cold, so switch them out with some thick ponte leggings that will keep your legs warmer but while also holding you in.
  • 9 Wedge Sneaker
    Nordstrom
    For those days when you're running errands or dressing down, a wedge sneaker is a perfect winter casual shoe in that it covers your ankles for added warmth.
  • 10 Knit Dress
    Nordstrom
    Take this dress from day to night with a few simple layers or added accessories.

