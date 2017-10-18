Here's Your Joyful First Look At The 'Roseanne' Revival

The Conners are back together, and it’s almost like nothing has changed.

The first official photo of the upcoming “Roseanne” revival from the cast’s table read was released on Tuesday and, well, OK, some things aren’t the same.

In addition to original cast members Roseanne Barr, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman, Sarah Gilbert and both Beckys ― Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke ― John Goodman is also pictured, confirming that the revival will indeed ignore his character’s series finale death.

Newcomers to the cast include Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey and “Shameless” star Emma Rose Kenny, who will play the daughter of Darlene and David Connor. Executive producers Bruce Helford, Whitney Cummings and Tony Hernandez, as well as co-executive producer Sid Youngers, were also on hand at the table read.

The series, which ran on ABC from 1988 to 1997, is set for an eight-episode revival airing midseason on ABC sometime in 2018.

“The Conners’ joys and struggles are as relevant — and hilarious — today as they were then, and there’s really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in May.

Dungey also assured fans that the revival will be “very much tonally be similar to the original” and “unflinching, honest and irreverent at times.”

Take a look at the first cast photo below.