Heroin Treatment: Handcuffed To Addiction

I think back on one of the many days I was dope-sick. I was still with my wife and the kids. It was near sunrise. I drove from the farmhouse in Pelham, New Hampshire squeezing my sphincter muscles until the urge to fart left me. If I could only hold out until the white liquid hit my heart—I wouldn’t shit myself.

Adams Street was naked except for a grotesquely thin Puerto Rican kid in his early 20s. He had a teardrop tattoo under his left eye. He was Nieta—an extremely dangerous Puerto Rican jailhouse gang. Of course, I was driving a Mercedes Benz and was built like a jock. He thought I was a cop.

I was “jonesing,” and I couldn’t care less what he thought of me. I was a fucking warrior. Only my agenda mattered. First, don’t give him the money and let him out of my sight. Second, bite the bag—make sure it’s heroin. Third, get safely to the Burger King bathroom on Chelmsford Street to cook the heroin and stick the needle into my vein.

I motioned him into the car. He directed me to a house off Middlesex Street with hand commands. It was a predominantly Cambodian neighborhood. We didn’t speak. I had a 9-inch screwdriver in the driver’s side compartment of the lower door. My left hand never left the yellow handle. If he went for me, I would have driven it right through his left eyeball without even thinking about it.

He left the car, expecting me to follow. One knock and it opened. The place was a shooting gallery. Wall to wall junkies sleeping on the floor. I followed him to the bathroom. The mold smell made me gag. He cooked a bag in an aluminum beer-bottle cap, shot it, and handed me a needle and a fresh bag of heroin. His eyes were pitch-black—emotionless. His purple-crimson blood was clearly visible in the bottom of the syringe—maybe a centimeter thick between the end of the needle and the black rubber stop on the stick-push.

I carefully poured the tiny bag of heroin into his cooker. Grabbed a cigarette butt out of the ashtray on the windowsill, bite off a small piece of the filter, and spit it into the cooker. I thought about my little boys and what it must feel like to die of AIDS. I turned the cold water on, gathered 20cc of water into the syringe, shot it into the cooker, fired-up a match, and watched it bubble. The Puerto Rican kid watched. He thought I was hesitating because I was a cop. He had no idea I lived on a half a million-dollar farmhouse with a wife and two children.

I didn’t have a needle. Never kept them on me. Tossed even the brand new ones. It was illegal. The last thing I needed was to get stopped and have the police find a hypodermic needle under my seat or in the glove box of my Benz. But this kid had three; all had traces of dried blood where the end of the plunger meets the needle. His blood didn’t stop me. I collected the boiling heroin into the syringe, found a vein, pulled to stopper back, watched the blood register, and pulled the trigger. The warm rush of pure exhilaration wiped out any thoughts of what I had just done.

That was 30 years ago.

When I look back now, I cannot believe I survived. Nothing mattered to me except heroin. It was my God. Every word that exited my mouth was a lie. Every day I woke up, I wanted to die. Every injection I administered into my veins was my silent attempt to commit suicide.

But I survived, caught some luck and became a writer. It wasn’t easy. I did it the hard way: Abstinence.

I am very thankful for the fact I do not have to enter recovery today. I am not sure that I would have made it. Today the major MOT, Method of Treatment, for opioid addiction is long-term maintenance. What, back in my day, we referred to as “liquid handcuff.”

I kicked Methadone once and honestly; I would rather kick heroin cold a dozen times before I went through methadone withdrawal again. I remember praying to God to take my life. It felt like my bones were on fire and I was about to lose my mind.

PLEASE understand, Suboxone and Methadone are much-needed drugs to help the addict through the initial physical withdrawal of opioids affect on the human body. However, in​ ​some​ ​ways,​ ​the​ ​physical​ ​tolls​ ​of​ ​substance​ ​abuse​ ​can​ ​be​ ​easier​ ​to​ ​address​ ​than​ ​the emotional​ ​ones.​ ​​In​ ​many​ ​cases,​ ​people​ ​are​ ​driven​ ​back​ ​to​ ​heroin ​by​ ​emotional swings,​ ​not​ ​by​ ​irresistible​ ​cravings.​ ​

Though​ ​people​ ​in​ ​a​ ​recovery​ ​program​ ​have​ ​made​ ​a​ ​willful​ ​choice​ ​to​ ​improve​ ​their​ ​lives, these​ ​people​ ​may​ ​not​ ​be​ ​ready​ ​to​ ​open​ ​up​ ​to​ ​the​ ​world​ ​about​ ​their​ ​issues.​ ​They​ ​may​ ​not​ ​even be​ ​comfortable​ ​discussing​ ​these​ ​problems​ ​with​ ​a​ ​therapist.​

But I would be a fool to think that my way is the only way to success in recovery from opioid addiction. However, I firmly believe that we are going to lose the war against opioid addiction if we continue with the MOT presently being used to treat opioid addiction. And we are going to lose badly!

Big Pharma controls the United States Congress. Big Pharma created this opioid epidemic. Why should we be shocked that Big Pharma does not want the deaths of what many estimate as many as 150 Americans per day to end?

It is all about the “Benjamin's.” On June 22, 2017, Time Magazine reported the following facts:

In 2016, the pharmaceutical companies that make opioid painkillers raked in $8.6 billion in sales for 336 million opioid prescriptions, according to the data firm QuintilesIMS. That’s enough to give pain pills to 9 out of every 10 American adults. It’s also enough to constitute an impressive new customer base for drugs that, for instance, ameliorate the constipation associated with chronic opioid use.

Analysts estimate that the follow-on opioid market is worth at least $3 billion a year. Given current trends, some project that it will top $6 billion by 2022.

Pharmaceutical companies made billions promoting the aggressive prescribing of opioids,” says Kolodny. “Now they’ll make billions from treating the consequences of overprescription.

Three of the main companies that make naloxone products raised the prices on their drugs as demand increased. From 2005 to 2014, Hospira, which was purchased by Pfizer in 2015, increased the list price of its 10-milliliter injectable naloxone pack by 2,300%, from $9 to $220, according to data from Truven Health Analytics. (By the end of 2014, the price came down to $158.) From 2001 to 2014, the list price for Amphastar’s 20-milliliter naloxone pack jumped 175%, from $120 to $330. Kaléo raised the price of Evzio, its naloxone auto-injector, by 550%. When it was first introduced in 2014, it cost $575. In 2016, it was $3,750.

Did I mention that Big Pharma controls the United States Congress?

On October 26, 2017, President Trump declared the opioid epidemic a national health emergency. Moments before he came on national television, I was on a live MSNBC panel to discuss the epidemic. I mentioned abstinence, and I received an avalanche of nasty tweets and emails.

Regardless, what the doctors tell opioid addicts, Big Pharma knows the truth. Suboxone and Methadone are opioid agonists that create a conscious sedation which separates the addict from their present awareness.

We will not win the war against opioid addiction by treating opioid addicts with opioids. We must at the very least offer abstinence as a Method of Treatment for heroin addiction.

However, it will not be an easy alternative option, Big Pharma knows that they have created a population handcuffed to addiction.

Ritchie Farrell is the author of, I Am A Heroin Addict.