Hey Kids, Michael Bay Is Bringing Us A 'Dora The Explorer' Movie

Screenwriting duties are falling to “Neighbors” and “Storks” director Nicholas Stoller, according to several outlets. Bay and his partners at the Platinum Dunes production company are producing.

The original Nickelodeon animated series spanned 172 episodes after premiering in 2000. It featured Dora, a 7-year-old girl of Hispanic heritage. Dora went on adventures with her monkey pal, Boots, and others, inviting young viewers to answer questions while teaching them Spanish words.

In the big-screen adaptation, our bilingual hero will be a teenager moving to the city with her cousin, Diego, THR said.