ENTERTAINMENT
10/24/2017 11:09 am ET

Hey Kids, Michael Bay Is Bringing Us A 'Dora The Explorer' Movie

But she'll be a teenager in the live-action adaptation.

By Ron Dicker

Michael Bay is producing a live-action “Dora the Explorer” movie for Paramount, The Hollywood Reporter said Monday.

Screenwriting duties are falling to “Neighbors” and “Storks” director Nicholas Stoller, according to several outlets. Bay and his partners at the Platinum Dunes production company are producing.

The original Nickelodeon animated series spanned 172 episodes after premiering in 2000. It featured Dora, a 7-year-old girl of Hispanic heritage. Dora went on adventures with her monkey pal, Boots, and others, inviting young viewers to answer questions while teaching them Spanish words.

In the big-screen adaptation, our bilingual hero will be a teenager moving to the city with her cousin, Diego, THR said.

She’s growing up so fast, isn’t she?

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Spot-On Parenting Cartoons
PHOTO GALLERY
Spot-On Parenting Cartoons
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Television Animation (Movies) Michael Bay Dora The Explorer
Hey Kids, Michael Bay Is Bringing Us A 'Dora The Explorer' Movie

CONVERSATIONS