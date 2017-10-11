Hey, Those Specs Look Good on You!

It’s a reality of life, most of us will need glasses at some point. Some get their glasses at a young age; some are fortunate enough to not need glasses until middle age or later. The rest of us find ourselves needing glasses somewhere in between the extremes. Many times glasses are sore spots with us; we may often find ourselves being teased, with varying degrees of intensity and cruelty. If we need them while growing from childhood through the teen years, it damages our self-esteem during our most formative years, only getting relief when we hit the young adult stage. If you’re female, you may never outgrow the old “Boys don’t make passes at girls who wear glasses” adage, although its accuracy is doubtful. Glasses affect your appearance, and hence your self-esteem, so choosing aesthetically appealing frames is a major concern, right up there with cost.

They’re Not There For Looks

The reality of glasses is they’re not on your face for looks. The majority of people wear glasses because they need them to see well, not to make a fashion statement. When you purchase glasses, you should focus on the lens quality, instead of the designer name on the frames. According to eye experts at EZContacts:

“Traditionally when shopping for glasses, one looks at the framing or designer label to try and gauge the quality of each pair, when the lenses are actually the most important part. We recommend shoppers take the time to research the type of spectacle lens included with their frames to make sure they aren’t getting a cheaper lens. EZContacts offers high quality essilor lenses with all of its components, such as its anti-reflective coating to protect the eyes from UV rays and help customers experience natural vision.”

In other words, the lenses matter the most; those glasses aren’t on your face because you like the way four eyes look on you, they’re there to help you see. So, you need to pay more attention to the quality and functionality of your glasses.

Looks DO Make a Difference

No one is suggesting you pick the first pair of frames you see. Looks and fit are important – after all, these glasses will be on your face whenever you’re not sleeping. If you’re able to wear them, contact lenses may be the best choice for you during your time out in the world. However – you need glasses to back up your contacts. Contacts fall out of your eyes and get damaged easily. Eyes get tired and irritated after a full day of contact lenses. Infections happen. There are many reasons to need your glasses in place of your contacts, so make sure you get a quality pair. Whether you wear glasses your entire waking day or use contacts mostly, you still need the best pair – lenses and frames – you can afford.

Selecting Your Glasses

When choosing your glasses, start with the frames; choose frames fitting your personality and lifestyle. If you tend to be hard on your glasses, be sure you choose durable frames instead of focusing on their looks. Durable frames exist in designer lines – just be sure you take the durability into account. Once you’ve decided on a set of frames, buy two; glasses get lost and break, so a second pair is important. After the decision on your frames, question the sales associate about the lenses. Frames can cost ridiculous amounts of money, but the lenses make or break the deal. The most durable, best-looking frames are worthless if the lenses you put in them are of poor quality. Ask about features available with the lenses – will they transition from clear into sunglasses, or will you have to get yet a third pair, this one being sunglasses? Are they scratch-resistant? Do they protect against UV rays, and are they glare-resistant? Are they available in plastic? This is important if you have poor vision, because the lenses will have to be thick to correct your vision, and glass gets heavy the thicker the lens.

According to EZ Contacts senior optician, Eddie Eisenberg, pupil distance is something they take very seriously when helping customers — even from online. “Pupil Distance (PD) is the distance between your pupils measured in millimeters, used to properly center the lenses in your glasses. We make every effort to get this measurement as accurate as possible, including contacting customers when we think they have entered something questionable.”