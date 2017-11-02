"Hey! Ya You," Check Out The New Music Video From The Elwins

Just a few weeks ago, Toronto pop-rock outfit The Elwins released their new album, Beauty Community. Comprised of Matt Sweeney (singer/guitarist), Travis Stokl (drummer), Feurd (guitarist/keyboardist), and Francesco Figliomeni (bassist/singer), the band formed over a decade ago and have since been touring extensively following their 2012 and 2015 releases. With their latest album, The Elwins had the ability to showcase a more vulnerable side of themselves through 13 carefully curated (and incredibly catchy) tracks that discuss relationships and the feeling of belonging.

From Beauty Community comes the band’s latest single, “Hey! Ya, You.” A track focused on dating in today’s society with the assistance of apps like Tinder, Bumble, and OkCupid to name a few, today we are excited to premiere the new music video for “Hey! Ya, You.”

On the making of the video, the band shares, “We worked with friends of ours from Toronto (Vanessa Heins, Zachary Rose & Jesse Korgemaa) who came up with a concept that touched on the meaning of the song in a manner that we all really liked.” They add, “Throughout the video you see Matthew (singer) interacting with all of the hands. At first he is enjoying it, but over the course of the video becomes overwhelmed."

Curious on how the band was able to play their instruments through the wall? It was no easy task They tell us, “We had to squat in position, so in case you were wondering our glutes look really good."

Check out the fun video for “Hey! Ya, You” below!

“Hey! Ya, You” is off The Elwins’ new album, Beauty Community, out now via Hidden Pony (Canada/US) and Elwins Music Group (outside North America). For more info on the album, head on over to http://www.theelwins.com/.