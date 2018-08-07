Following a public bidding war involving Lance Bass and some hurt feelings, “The Brady Bunch” house officially has a new owner: HGTV.

One of America’s most beloved homes, located at 11222 Dilling St. in Studio City, California, was listed on the market last month for $1.9 million. Former *NSYNC member Lance Bass announced he had outbid the competition to become the new owner of the house, only to correct his statement and blow off some frustration the following day. Bass said a corporate buyer was interested in the property and prepared to outbid any other party.

Turns out that corporation was the binge-worthy home renovation TV network, HGTV. David Zaslav, president of HGTV parent company Discovery, announced the news on an earnings call on Tuesday, according to CNN.

“I’m excited to share that HGTV is the winning bidder and we’ll restore the home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can,” Zaslav said. “More detail to come over the next few months, but we’ll bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories with this beloved piece of American TV history.”

Even Bass himself seemed thrilled by the news.

“I’d be pretty upset if it were anyone else, but how can you be mad at HGTV??” Bass tweeted on Tuesday. “Kudos HGTV, I know you will do the right thing with the house.”

HGTV??! Aw man. I’d be pretty upset if it were anyone else, but how can you be mad at HGTV?? My television is stuck on that channel. Kudos HGTV, I know you will do the right thing with the house. That was always my biggest worry. I can smile again. 😁 — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 7, 2018