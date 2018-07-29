HHS Official Ximena Barreto Resigns After Scandal Over Anti-Muslim Comments

Barreto used her personal website and social media accounts to attack Islam, calling the religion a “cult” that has “no place” in the U.S., according to multiple reports. She also promoted conspiracy theories, including “Pizzagate,” which accused Hillary Clinton and other top Democrats of running a child sex ring from a pizza shop in Washington, D.C.

In May 2017, she retweeted an image saying that America’s forefathers would have “hung” Clinton and former President Barack Obama for treason. Roughly three months later, she shared an image of Obama labeled as a “Muslim terrorist.”