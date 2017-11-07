TASTE
Hidden Valley Ranch Just Released Online Merch, And It's Kind Of Amazing

Hidden Valley Ranch is now offering holiday swag for all the obsessive ranch fans in your life. 

The salad dressing company released its line of hilarious, ranch-themed gifts on Tuesday. There’s something for everyone ― and every budget ― in the collection. It has everything from tacky sweaters and goofy socks to a mini keg that holds a year’s supply of ranch (five liters of dressing). 

Of the 30 items offered, the cheapest product (a Hidden Valley Ranch flavor wheel) is only $3, while the most expensive offering (a Hidden Valley holiday Ranch fountain with skirt) will set you back $110. It is worth it? Definitely. 

Take a look at some of our favorite products below: 

And remember, ranch dressing goes with EVERYTHING. 

