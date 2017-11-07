Hidden Valley Ranch is now offering holiday swag for all the obsessive ranch fans in your life.

The salad dressing company released its line of hilarious, ranch-themed gifts on Tuesday. There’s something for everyone ― and every budget ― in the collection. It has everything from tacky sweaters and goofy socks to a mini keg that holds a year’s supply of ranch (five liters of dressing).

Of the 30 items offered, the cheapest product (a Hidden Valley Ranch flavor wheel) is only $3, while the most expensive offering (a Hidden Valley holiday Ranch fountain with skirt) will set you back $110. It is worth it? Definitely.

Take a look at some of our favorite products below: