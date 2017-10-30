High Crimes, Misdemeanors, And Deflections

By the time the rains from this weekend’s blustery nor'easter drifted out to sea as dawn broke in Washington, storm clouds of another kind descended on the Trump administration, in the form of sealed indictments and guilty pleas. The first inclement winds broke over the homes of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates, as they found themselves being booked on a raft of charges, including money laundering, tax evasion, and conspiracy against the United States. These accusations, which center on Manafort’s shady derring-do on behalf of Viktor Yanukovych, the former president of Ukraine, and a staunch supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, are an explosive development in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing probe into the Trump election campaign. Both men surrendered to the FBI for processing today, accompanied by their attorneys.

Just as I was digesting these historic developments, it was revealed that Trump’s campaign foreign policy adviser, George Papadopulous, pleaded guilty to charges of lying to FBI agents about trying to get “dirt” on Trump’s rival, Hillary Clinton, from a Russian professor last year. Incidentally, that’s Mueller’s first conviction since he began investigating the Russia affair this past spring. The fact that at least one Trump campaign insider is on his way to jail, the enormity of it, in the face of the President’s almost daily Tweetstorms, trying to obfuscate and deflect attention away from the burgeoning scandal, was hardly lost on me. Directing his scorn at everyone from Hillary to Black NFL players who knelt in protest against police brutality, won’t bring the sun out for Trump, or the suspects Mueller is clapping in irons. It won’t make me, or any other thinking American, look the other way.

Looking ahead, if one can read an augury of things to come, in the history of Washington past, I thought, where can parallels be found to the unfolding saga of Trump’s duplicity and questionable behavior? Forty-three years ago, President Nixon, deep into the Watergate mess that ultimately ended his presidency, went through three Attorneys General in one night while trying to fire Archibald Cox, the special prosecutor appointed to investigate the affair. Can we see in the reflections of those dark days, a glimmer of Trump’s next move in this politically operatic tableau? I do get the overwhelming impression that Trump, a man given to demonstrating his power at every opportunity, won’t be able to resist following Nixon, no matter who advises him against it. Indeed, members of Congress and the Senate started thinking about how to protect Mueller from Trump last summer. Let that sink in a moment.

I started thinking about the maelstrom that would develop if Trump fired Mueller—or issued pardons to everyone on the prosecutor's target list—actions that would make the current heavy weather over the White House seem like a spring shower. Now, for there to be a pardon, there must first be a crime, so if Trump pulls that card out from the bottom of the deck, it would be tantamount to an admission that the Russians did, in fact, insert themselves into our elections on Trump’s behalf. It’s a sticky wicket for the Trump White House, even if such a move would undercut Mueller by giving suspects an incentive not to talk. Firing the Special Counsel, moreover, would almost certainly set off the furious winds of a Constitutional crisis, the likes of which haven’t darkened our skies in a very long time. Trump, well-inured to firing people at his whim, would find himself unable to Tweet the ensuing chaos away, nor could people like Sarah Huckabee Sanders alternative-fact her way through what would surely be a press conference for the ages.