High-Quality Hair Brush in a Plush Pitched on Shark Tank - TanglePets

The final entrepreneur into the Shark Tank this week was presenting her business TanglePets and was seeking $75k in exchange for 35% of the business. She has developed a hairbrush marketed toward parents with young kids by placing a high-quality brush inside an adorable plush.

As for the numbers, they retail for $12, wholesale for $5, and cost $2.60 to make. As of the filming of her presentation, she has seen $8k in sales since November and projects to do $100k by the end of the year.

This was definitely the most interesting presentation of the night. Liz Martin, the entrepreneur behind the business, was a force of nature and maintained such a high energy level throughout the presentation that it caused Mark to drop. He stated that working with her would be “exhausting.” Considering her demeanor, that is an understandable thought to have, but it doesn’t mean she needs to stop being passionate about her business.

There is an argument to be made for her backing off of her energy just a bit in the presentation for the sake of keeping more Sharks in and gaining more leverage, but at the end of the day she still got a deal. Lori offered $75k but wanted 50% of the business. Liz accepted this deal after trying to counter at 45%.