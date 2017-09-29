High School Football Team Forfeits Entire Season Amid OxyContin Scandal

The nation’s opioid problem just sacked a high school football team’s season.

Geneseo High School in New York state forfeited the rest of its schedule after allegations arose that several players popped OxyContin, a highly addictive pain killer, before a game on Sept. 22, WKBW reported this week.

Police allege that one player swiped the pills from a parent without knowledge and gave them to a half-dozen or so teammates ranging in age from 15 to 16, the station noted.

Felony charges for distributing controlled narcotics on a school campus could emerge in the case.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that it’s aiding in the investigation. One of the alleged participants is related to a police force member.

“Due to the sheer number of student-athletes involved and the serious nature of this incident ... the remainder of the varsity football season will be forfeited,” Geneseo Central Schools Superintendent Tim Hayes wrote in a statement earlier this week, per the Livingston County News.

At a press conference later, he expressed regret that innocent players ― some of whom reported the drug use ― would suffer too. The number of players dismissed from the team made it impossible to continue, he said.