Watch A High School Freshman Sink An Incredible 80-Foot Buzzer-Beater

Blake Peters of Evanston Township High School in Evanston, Illinois, heaved the ball from the free-throw line on the other side of the court, giving his team a 45-44 win over Maine South on Friday.

“That was one of the best moments of my life,” Peters, 15, told the Chicago Tribune. “I thought it might go in, but when it actually did, it was pretty cool. I remember blinking, I was on such an emotional high. I started running and all my teammates tackled me.”