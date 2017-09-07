High School Students Disciplined After Wearing KKK Hoods, Burning Cross

Messerole also told the AP that the photograph was not taken on school property and that the “investigation is ongoing.” The Creston Police Department said that it was aware of the photo but would not investigate, according to The Root.

A member of the Creston football team sent a statement defending his community and stressing the values of his team to WHOtv. The anonymous note said that “the five individuals that were involved with the picture are clearly in the wrong and they will face the consequences eventuall[y].”

“But I can promise everyone that as a whole our football team and community aren’t about that. The actions made by a small group shouldn’t represent the entire football team and community. I’m proud to be a part of what this team is actually about and it’s sad to see something like this ruin a rich tradition we carry,” the statement reads.

The surfacing of the photograph comes just days after students at a central Indiana high school were banned from wearing the Confederate flag after it caused altercations in the school’s hallways.

