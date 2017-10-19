Rainforest conservation is not a new topic. However the situation is not getting much better, with over seventy-five percent of the rainforest already destroyed. Entrepreneur Ricardo Porteus and his business partner Tom Murray have a created an innovative way to try and save what is left of the planet’s remaining rainforest. Dance For One Meter allows for those attending club events and festivals around the world to save one square meter of rainforest at a time. They plan to spread their program beyond Brazil and to help create a mass movement. Find out more about this “high tech not for profit” below, as co-founder Ricardo Porteus describes the project in his own words.

How did the idea for Dance For One Meter come about? I’m sort of a twenty year industry veteran working at Cream and Pacha, mostly in the marketing tech space. Pacha brought me to Ibiza to work on the digital side of things. I was lucky enough that one of my investors asked if I wanted to join at Burning Man. We were launching a platform called bleep.me. I was fortunate to be with a crew who had been going there for about ten years.

On one of the sunrises riding back we actually crashed into Tom Murray. We started a conversation, talking about how incredible an event like this was, and how it pulls a diverse group of people from around the world. About the power these events have in uniting people from many different countries and different backgrounds, and if only you could harness that creative power.

Tom owned a rainforest in Brazil and is a successful property developer there. And he was talking about his project that created the patented technology and overlay on natural rainforests and breaks it into meters. I was working on a ticketing platform, and we started talking about ways to merge them together to increase activation and social sharing. It was about 18 months later that we really started investigate if there was synergy between our two backgrounds. Figuring out how we would do it technically, while actually saving the rainforest. We managed to crack that about twelve months ago and it all stemmed from those conversations at Burning Man.

And how does it work exactly? We lay a grid system over the land that we own. We did a fundraiser and raised about four million dollars under the Cuipo Foundation. We created this technology that breaks land into square meters, which gets an identified number. When a person buys a ticket, it’s inclusive in the price, and once they check out, they click a link where they can redeem their square meter. The concept is one meter at a time.

But you already own the land? We purchased the first part, and everything that comes in now goes into a 501(c)3 that buys more plots of land on a daily basis. We have programs working with local farmers for educating them on rainforest conservation. What we’re trying to do is increase the value of the land. If we can increase the value of the land, it makes profit. It allows us to protect land, and makes it impossible for companies to buy.

Why is rainforest conservation important? There are so many causes based on droughts or famine, and these are all temporary. The core rainforest has been developed for thousands of years. And you see campaigns to rebuild areas, but the problem is that it’s single growth. The problem is that thousands of years of eco-diversity has been destroyed.

75 percent of the world’s rainforest has been destroyed, and we’re getting to the point were it can’t be replaced. There are so many different campaigns that the amount of CO2 emissions burning rainforest is double that of every single vehicle on the planet. But we can educate people, and we can do that on a mass level.

What has the response been? Because it’s a simple process the understanding has become very clear. When you’re out in a club, and your standing dancing, you are standing in roughly a meter of space. It’s your own personal space. People can physically see the area that can be saved just in one day. It has resonated quickly.

Instead of taking that money to a charity, we’re completely rewriting the book. It allows people just that little bit of extra understanding. It’s about education, and it’s really making a difference in what were doing. From the promoter side it’s been a one hundred percent success rate. And from the feedback we get it’s a very positive thing.

What challenges are you facing? Technologically there are a few challenges, switching to blockchain for instance, so every single name of every person is encrypted.

Also, getting people to understand that we are a high tech not for profit. The millennial generation picks it up really quickly.

There are some incredible partners in Brazil. The most important thing is having accurate information. It’s not an easy thing to do. They’re on the ground to make sure the land is protected and, stays protected.

Do you have any additional events happening? We have a few coming up in New York. For next year we just signed on for Hï Ibiza, and about fifteen festivals coming up in the U.K. So we can’t reveal names, but we’ve got a roadmap for about two thousand events in 2018.

What are your long term goals? We really have a solid five year plan. We hope to double every year in terms of events and festivals. The land we’re trying to protect from today onwards is about the size of Ibiza.

Because the global festival scene is not just focused in South America, we are also working with local partners in the Indonesia and Panamanian rainforest. And it’s not just about electronic music. Anywhere someone is dancing they could save rainforest. We don’t want to be pigeonholed as a dj initiative. We want to broaden horizons, build up partners and keep growing and growing.

Can people get involved without attending a festival event? Dance For One Meter is all about you attending the event. But Cuipo is an activation, so you can buy a bottle of water, or gift cards where you can save 25 or 50 square meters. There’s also a whole host of physical products.