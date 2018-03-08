HUFFPOST FINDS
03/08/2018 04:33 pm ET

14 Ridiculously Comfortable High-Waisted Bikinis Perfect For Every Size

Take the plunge.
By Brittany Nims

Finding affordable vacation rentals is only half the challenge when planning a beach getaway. There’s also the dreaded search for a swimsuit that you actually feel good wearing. 

We’re of the belief that every body is a bikini body, even ones that might need a little more support. For those of us who don’t feel at home in a string bikini (and even those of us who do), high-waisted swimsuit bottoms have made a triumphant return to swimwear sections.

If you’re ready to take the plunge into incredibly comfortable swimwear, we’ve got you covered. Below are 14 of our favorite high-waisted bikinis that’ll flatter every body:

  • 1 Need I Say Shore High-Waisted Bikini
    Modcloth
    Get it here
  • 2 Beach Blanket Bingo Bikini
    Modcloth
    Get it here
  • 3 Vintage Polka Dot High-Waisted Bikini
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 4 Sunrise Swim Halter Bikini
    Modcloth
    Get it here
  • 5 Diva White Dot High Waist Bikini
    Swimsuits For All
    Get it here
  • 6 Sunrise Swim Surplice Geo Bikini
    Modcloth
    Get it here
  • 7 Crochet Tassel High-Waisted Bikini
    Target
    Get it here
  • 8 Waterfront Flaunt Gingham Bikini
    Modcloth
    Get it here
  • 9 Lover High-Waisted Bikini
    Nordstrom
    Get it here
  • 10 Set The Serene High-Waisted Bikini
    Modcloth
    Get it here
  • 11 Madame Coax Underwire Bikini
    Swimsuits For All
    Get it here
  • 12 You've Got Chemistry High-Waisted Bikini
    Modcloth
    Get it here
  • 13 Crochet Cami Bikini
    Target
    Get it here
  • 14 Waterfront Flaunt High-Waisted Bikini
    Modcloth
    Get it here

