5 Of The Highest-Rated Sunrise Clocks On Amazon

This might be the answer to your dark circle prayers
By Amanda Pena

If your typical morning routine involves being violently awoken by your blaring alarm clock, you might be in need of a better waking routine. That’s where the recent trend of sunrise clocks come into play.

Instead of fumbling in complete darkness to turn off your alarm, sunrise clocks allow you the opportunity to naturally wake up to the rising sun. It’s a gentler way of rising as the artificial light gradually increases almost an hour prior to your alarm time.

This process of increasing light intensity stimulates your body to wake up naturally, rather than forcefully. So if you’re in search of a better morning routine that leaves you ready for the day ahead, a sunrise alarm clock may be the answer to beating your dark circles once and for all. 

See below for the highest-rated sunrise alarm clocks on Amazon:

  • 1 Philips Wake-Up Light with Colored Sunrise Simulation
    Amazon
    Inspired by nature's sunrise, this under $100 sunrise alarm is Philips’ #1 best-selling wake up light. The colored sunrise simulation alarm clock wakes you gradually with natural light and  a choice of 5 calming wake-up sounds.

    Amazon Reviews:     3,742
    Average Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars

    "Makes waking up so much more pleasant, start out feeling peaceful instead of jarred awake by my alarm clock. And I don't feel all groggy and sleepy. I haven't actually bothered with coffee in over a week, because I don't feel sluggish when I wake up. I wish it had some better alarm functions (like the kind of features you'd see on a $15 clock, basic stuff), a battery backup, and was a bit easier to program. But overall I'm happy with my purchase and love waking up a bit gentler. - Amazon Reviewer
  • 2 hOmeLabs Sunrise Alarm Clock
    Amazon
    For under $20, this is a perfect sunrise clock to ease your morning routine. It features easy to touch keys that will let you operate it in a very gentle, easy and comfortable way. The wake-up light starts to increase its glow until it's time for you to wake up and will gradually dim until off. And with an easy base for optimal placement on any surface, you can't really go wrong with this clock. 
    Amazon Reviews: 655
    Average Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

    "I usually use my cell phone as my alarm. Since I have this I have stopped. I wake up easier and without the stressed feeling. I do not like all of the programmed sounds for the alarm. I do enjoy the colored lights I can use when I'm winding down at night. The ability to turn off the whole display at night is also a big plus for me since I do not like any light at all once I fall asleep. This is a pretty good little alarm clock..." - Amazon Reviewer
  • 3 Mosche Sunrise Alarm Clock
    Amazon
    With six natural sounds such as pure music, birds, forest, waves, beeping and so on and seven mood colors, this sunrise alarm clock by Mosche will bring you out of your deep sleep gently to welcome a refreshed day.

    Amazon Reviews:     531
    Average Rating: 3.9 out of 5 stars

    "I purchased this alarm clock for my 9-year-old daughter who has a very difficult time waking up in the morning, often turning her alarm clock off and just falling back to sleep. The combination of the bright sunrise light and the sounds seem to do a much better job than standard alarm clocks at waking her up thoroughly. There was basically no setup, and I could program the alarm intuitively without even reading the instruction manual." - Amazon Reviewer
  • 4 INLIFE Wake Up Light Alarm Clock
    Amazon
    This alarm clock by INLIFE currently has a 20% off coupon for it's $29.99 price. While its features are a bit limited and the programming is not so intuitive, you can't beat the price and simplicity of what this clock can do for your morning routine.

    Amazon Reviews:     436
    Average Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars

    "Some weird programming things that aren't as easy to set up, but wakes me up in the morning." - Amazon Reviewer
  • 5 NATPLUS Sunrise Alarm Clock
    Amazon
    Similar to many of the other sunrise clocks, this one has a multiple color lights to choose from, sensitive touch mode, and three different brightness levels for custom adjustment. 

    Amazon Reviews:     232
    Average Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

    "This thing is so neat. The front black circle is touch. It does so much...clock, alarm, radio, light. It's super easy to figure out and looks great on my night stand." - Amazon Reviewer

