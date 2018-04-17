HUFFPOST FINDS
04/17/2018 06:20 pm ET

7 Of The Highest-Rated Water Bottles With Filters On Amazon

Filter your water on the go.
By Amanda Pena

You filter your water in the fridge, so why not filter your water on the go? If you’re traveling, drinking public water, or just worried about what’s really in the water you’re drinking, water bottles with filters are a must-have for some peace of mind.

Avoid stacking up on plastic bottles that are harmful to the environment while still filtering out most of the toxins that are found in unfiltered water through the use of a filtered water bottle. 

Below, we’ve found the highest-rated water bottles with filters on Amazon:

  • 1 Brita 23.7 Ounce Hard Sided Water Bottle with Filter
    <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Brita-Ounce-Sided-Bottle-Filter/dp/B00AB8NOPY/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?amp=&ie=UTF8&keywords=water+bot
    Amazon
    For under $15, the filter inside this BPA-free bottle filters as you drink to easily rehydrate at the office, a sporting event or on a day trip.

    Amazon Reviews: 1,900
    Average Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars

    “These have changed my life. I can go anywhere and all I need is a tap and I’ve got tasty (non-gross chlorinated tasting) water. I have two and might get a third." - Amazon Reviewer
  • 2 LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle with 2-Stage Integrated Filter Straw
    <a href="https://www.amazon.com/LifeStraw-Filter-2-Stage-Integrated-Backpacking/dp/B01G7SQBPQ/ref=sr_1_5?amp=&dpID=41ji32kfMK
    Amazon
    This award-winning LifeStraw water filter removes bacteria and protozoa from lakes, streams, and more to ensure safe, clean drinking water. It's perfect for hiking, backpacking, and extreme travel.

    Amazon Reviews:     1,730
    Average Rating: 4.0 out of 5 stars

    “This is an amazing bottle. I take it to other countries and don't have to worry about purchasing wasteful bottled water. I wish I'd gotten this sooner." - Amazon Reviewer
  • 3 Brita 20 Ounce Sport Water Bottle with Filter
    Water bottles with filters can start creeping up in price. But <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Brita-Ounce-Sport-Bottle-Filte
    Amazon
    Water bottles with filters can start creeping up in price. But this one by Brita is under $10 and one water filter can replace up to 300 standard 16.9 ounce water bottles. It's also easy to clean, and reduces the chlorine taste and odor found in tap water.

    Amazon Reviews: 1,207
    Average Rating: 3.9 out of 5 stars

    “For the price, this is a great water bottle. Water does taste slightly better out of the tap with the filter." - Amazon Reviewer
  • 4 KOR Nava BPA Free 650ml Filter Water Bottle
    For under $25, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/KOR-Filter-Water-Bottle-Splash/dp/B073ZLBK7Q/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UT
    Amazon
    For under $25, this sleek water bottle uses a health-safe carbon activated filter made from 100 percent pure coconut shell.

    Amazon Reviews: 833
    Average Rating: 4.0 out of 5 stars

    “This bottle is awesome for camping and hiking. It comes with a filter too and is very easy to use. It's spill-proof which is nice. It also has a cool handle on the lid for easy carrying." - Amazon Reviewer
  • 5 Bobble Classic
    <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bobble-filtered-replaceable-sustainable-hydration/dp/B00J20FG3U/ref=sr_1_30?amp=&ie=UTF8&keyw
    Amazon
    The replaceable carbon filter removes the taste and odor of chlorine from municipal tap water while the clear bottle is BPA-free.

    Amazon Reviews: 626
    Average Rating: 3.6 out of 5 stars

    “The bobble never leaks, has yet to develop any funky smells or tastes, and the mouthpiece is attached to the filter so it gets replaced before it gets gross." - Amazon Reviewer
  • 6 Sawyer Products Personal Water Bottle Filter
    <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sawyer-Products-SP140-Personal-34-Ounce/product-reviews/B005SO8VAE/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_btm?amp=&ie
    Amazon
    The Sawyer water bottle filter removes 99.9 percent of all bacteria, such as salmonella, cholera and E.coli and removes 99.9 percent of all protozoa, such as giardia and cryptosporidium.

    Amazon Reviews: 282
    Average Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

    “I often travel to areas where the tap water is suspect, so I decided to buy this Sawyer bottle rather than hoping I could find bottled water in every location. I used it for two weeks in Central America, and it was great. The real test is coming up when I’ll be in rainforests that are more off the beaten path in South Asia. I know it will not be possible to access bottled water everywhere, so I’ll be counting on my Sawyer to keep me healthy and safe." - Amazon Reviewer
  • 7 GRAYL Ultralight Water Purifier
    <a href="https://www.amazon.com/GRAYL-Ultralight-Purifier-FILTER-BOTTLE/dp/B01C6HAVVM/ref=sr_1_9?amp=&ie=UTF8&keywords=water+
    Amazon
    If you're looking for a water bottle that does it all, the GRAYL is your best bet. It filters particulates (e.g. sediment, silt), many chemicals (e.g. chlorine, benzene) and heavy metals (e.g. lead, arsenic). It also has zero aftertaste, eliminates bad odors, and improves clarity and flavor.

    Amazon Reviews: 251
    Average Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

    “Amazing purifier! I took this to India for two weeks and used it on everything I drank - including bottled water on the plane! There was only one time I didn't use it, at a fancy restaurant where bottled water was served and that was the only time I experienced a bit of Montezuma's revenge!" - Amazon Reviewer

