06/13/2018

14 Stylish And Practical Hiking Boots For Women

Stay comfortable and safe while hitting the trails.
By Amanda Pena

Warm weather means the arrival of some of our favorite outdoor activities. Whether you’re preparing for a day at the beach or heading to your next exotic location, the right gear is necessary to get you there. 

If you’re planning on hitting the trails this summer, your regular ol’ gym sneakers may not be up to the task. A sturdy pair of hiking boots is one of the most essential things you’ll need to get you where you’re going.

Below, 14 comfortable hiking boots for women:

  • 1 Keen Terradora Mid Waterproof
    Get it on <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/keen-terradora-mid-waterproof-canteen-marsala/product/8805089/color/688083" targe
    Zappos
    Get it on Zappos, $140.
  • 2 Oboz Juniper Mid BDry
    Get it on <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/oboz-juniper-mid-bdry-mocha/product/9010155/color/464" target="_blank">Zappos</a>
    Zappos
    Get it on Zappos, $145.
  • 3 Women's Ahnu Sugarpine II Hiking Boots, Waterproof
    Get it at <a href="https://www.llbean.com/llb/shop/120417?feat=hiking%20boots%20women-SR0&amp;page=women-s-ahnu-sugarpine-ii-
    LL Bean
    Get it at L.L. Bean, $145.
  • 4 Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boot
    Get it on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Columbia-Womens-Newton-Waterproof-Mountain/dp/B01HEH2ZA4/ref=sr_1_5?amp=&ie=UTF8&ke
    Amazon
    Get it on Amazon, $68+. 
  • 5 Lowa Renegade GTX® Mid
    Get it on <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/lowa-renegade-gtx-mid-sand/product/7605666/color/621" target="_blank">Zappos</a>,
    Zappos
    Get it on Zappos, $230.
  • 6 Hi-Tec Bandera Mid WP
    Get it on <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/hi-tec-bandera-mid-wp-taupe-blush/product/8351805/color/346871" target="_blank">Z
    Zappos
    Get it on Zappos, $70.
  • 7 Danner Jag Hiking Boot
    Get it on <a href="https://www.backcountry.com/danner-jag-hiking-boot-womens?fskid=DAN0028-DISBROTL-S65&amp;ti=U2VhcmNoIFJlc3
    Backcountry
    Get it on Backcountry, $112.
  • 8 Danner Mountain 600
    Get it on <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/danner-mountain-600-hazelwood-balsam-green/product/8978908/color/723659" target="
    Zappos
    Get it on Zappos, $180.
  • 9 AKU Tribute II LTR Hiking Boot
    Get it on <a href="https://www.backcountry.com/aku-tribute-ii-ltr-hiking-boot-womens?skid=AKU000O-BN-S6&amp;ti=U2VhcmNoIFJlc3
    Backcountry
    Get it on Backcountry, $190.
  • 10 Adidas Outdoor Terrex Fast GTX Surround Hiking Shoe
    Get it on <a href="https://www.backcountry.com/adidas-outdoor-terrex-fast-gtx-surround-hiking-shoe-womens?skid=ADA008X-BLAFIV
    Backcountry
    Get it on Backcountry, $170.
  • 11 Lowa Renegade GTX Mid Hiking Boot
    Get it at <a href="https://www.backcountry.com/lowa-renegade-gtx-mid-hiking-boot-womens?skid=LOW0119-ESP-S95&amp;ti=U2VhcmNoI
    Backcountry
    Get it at Backcountry, $230.
  • 12 Trail Model 4 Ventilated Hiking Shoes
    Get it at <a href="https://www.llbean.com/llb/shop/91621?feat=hiking%20boots%20women-SR0&amp;page=women-s-trail-model-4-venti
    LL Bean
    Get it at L.L. Bean, $79.
  • 13 KEEN Voyageur Mid Hiking Boot
    Get it on <a href="https://www.backcountry.com/keen-voyageur-mid-hiking-boot-womens?skid=KEN0130-BRI-S95&amp;ti=U2VhcmNoIFJlc
    Backcountry
    Get it on Backcountry, $125.
  • 14 Asolo Tacoma GV Hiking Boot
    Get it on <a href="https://www.backcountry.com/asolo-tacoma-gv-hiking-boot-womens?skid=ASO000U-ALP-S105&amp;ti=U2VhcmNoIFJlc3
    Backcountry
    Get it on Backcountry, $126.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

