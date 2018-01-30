37 Hilarious And Adorable Quotes From Kids

Kids truly do say the darndest things. That’s why many parents turn to the app LittleHoots to document these golden quotes.

Lacey Ellis created the app in 2013 to help families capture and save special moments in their children’s lives. In 2017, she launched a Patreon campaign to help finance the business, and introduced more creative ways to remember the unique and adorable things kids say.

LittleHoots LittleHoots offers art products for parents' digital quote archives.

But, of course, the digitally archived kid quotes are the backbone of LittleHoots.

Ellis frequently shares particularly funny or sweet quotes on the LittleHoots Facebook and Instagram pages.

We rounded up some highlights from recent months. Without further ado, here are 37 hilarious, adorable and oddly insightful quotes from kids.