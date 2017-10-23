Hilarious Haunted House Photos Are The Funniest Part Of Halloween

Some haunts are funnier than others, and we’ve got the pictures to prove it.
In anticipation of Halloween, a hilarious collection of photos shows thrill-seekers nearly jumping out of their skin as they explore a famed haunted house attraction, Nightmares Fear Factory, in Niagara Falls, Canada.
According to the year-round attraction’s website, guests are invited to enter an abandoned coffin factory, whose late owner is said to haunt its grounds in a bid to scare away trespassers. Judging by the photos, they indeed look ready to run.
Check out some of the photos below, or see the thousands more shared on Nightmares Fear Factory’s Flickr page, and try not to drop dead with laughter.
