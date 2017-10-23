Hilarious Haunted House Photos Are The Funniest Part Of Halloween

Some haunts are funnier than others, and we’ve got the pictures to prove it.

In anticipation of Halloween, a hilarious collection of photos shows thrill-seekers nearly jumping out of their skin as they explore a famed haunted house attraction, Nightmares Fear Factory, in Niagara Falls, Canada.

According to the year-round attraction’s website, guests are invited to enter an abandoned coffin factory, whose late owner is said to haunt its grounds in a bid to scare away trespassers. Judging by the photos, they indeed look ready to run.