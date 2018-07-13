19 Tweets About Therapy That Are Way Too Relatable

Laughing can be a great way to relieve anxiety. Even if the punchline is about, well, one of the ways you deal with anxiety.

Therapy is a common tool for managing mental health issues and even problems causing acute stress. But the process is far from easy. Therapy isn’t something you just breeze through; it takes hard work, vulnerability and commitment in order to see results. That can get a little uncomfortable, to say the least.

To celebrate the joys and pains of therapy, we rounded up a few funny (and perhaps a little hyperbolic) tweets about going through the process of understanding yourself with a professional. Take a look (and proceed to chuckle) at them below:

1.

My therapist and I got stuck in the same elevator & pretended we didn't know each other. Next week's session writes itself. — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) April 20, 2016

2.

Me en route to therapy: I don't think I have anything to talk about. Maybe I should stop going



Me, at therapy: pic.twitter.com/EkHMol78Zq — TiffanyTrumpVEVO (@Johnatron4000) March 13, 2018

3.

Talking to my therapist: so basically I had a bad day but I’d rather keep it to myself



Talking on twitter: pic.twitter.com/SuEjLNUyQE — jannah (@tutankhara) June 30, 2018

4.

i've found rock bottom and it's your therapist personally emailing you a link to a speed dating event — anna borges (@annabroges) July 5, 2018

5.

too embarrassed to go to therapy today after getting so worked up about Ariana and Pete last week that my therapist had to say “Come on. Hey.” in the same disapproving tone of voice I use when I see my dog eating her own poop — Carina Hsieh (@carinahsieh) June 29, 2018

6.

My therapist keeps telling me to stop comparing myself to other people—that life’s not a competition.



Which, to be fair, is exactly what I’d say to someone I was trying to beat, too. — Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) July 8, 2018

7.

me: cant wait to bring this up in therapy later

*later in therapy*

therapist: how are you doing?

me: im doing great! haha im so great what’s up with u? u good too? nice — lui (@peterparkered) February 17, 2018

8.

therapist: what comforts you

me internally: that scene on criminal minds where rossi is teaching the team how to cook spaghetti carbonara — char 🕊 (@rachgoldbergs) July 5, 2018

9.

The worst part about getting a new therapist is catching them up so I made a PowerPoint to help pic.twitter.com/JnKIqO6NIX — Tessa Belle (@tessabelllle) July 7, 2018

10.

Therapist: Can you think of anyone who is a negative influence in your life who is causing you to feel this way?



Me: pic.twitter.com/JnDNHlO8Qc — DJ No Nacho (@anDoaks) July 9, 2018

11.

therapist: so how did your insomnia start last night



me: well, I was in bed and suddenly I started trying to remember the plot of BRIDGET JONES’S DIARY because there’s no way that story could age OK in the MeToo era



me: and then I fixated on how there’s two S in “JONES’S” — 🙃 Kat Chow 🙃 (@katchow) July 10, 2018

12.

me: soooo i texted him again



my therapist: pic.twitter.com/WrKvxA1YjH — thomas (@bakedangeI) March 14, 2018

13.

Is it inappropriate to refer to my therapist appointment as “high quality girl talk” — Taylor Janzen (@taylorjanzenn) July 10, 2018

14.

Therapist: have u ever tried quietening your mind



My mind: pic.twitter.com/uVi3Jer3CV — Deirdre (@figgled) November 3, 2016

15.

Therapist: "Do you get anxious?"



Me: "When I'm awake, yes." — Brandon (@UNDEADTRESOR) October 6, 2015

16.

Me: I used to get joy from twitter but now it makes me upset.

Therapist: what if you just didn’t use it anymore?

Me: not sure I understand — Caroline Moss (@socarolinesays) October 16, 2017

17.

my therapist: *facilitates a breakthrough*



me: sounds fake but ok



my horoscope: water is wet, virgo



me: pic.twitter.com/4UGmyCyRqS — Carina Hsieh (@carinahsieh) October 18, 2017

18.

I've been seeing a therapist for a year now, and I can honestly say: I just want that hot couple who sees her right after me to be happy. — Julieanne Smolinski (@BoobsRadley) August 13, 2016

19.

THERAPIST: if his twitter going away made you happy, why not just leave twitter

ME: [mentally drafting a tweet re: this exchange] yea maybe — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) November 2, 2017

All jokes aside, it’s vital to point out the process is a powerful tool when it comes to mental health problems. Not only does seeing a therapist give you a judgment-free outlet to share what’s going on with you, a professional can also provide strategies to help you manage any mental health issues. Research even shows that talking to a therapist can positively rewire your brain, which can lead to long-term improvements in people’s symptoms and overall recovery from mental illness.