Fantasy Factory Beer

Stacey Durnbaugh Palmer

"My daughter just turned 4 and was insistent that her birthday cake feature a photo from the label of Fantasy Factory beer, complete with a pistol-wielding cat riding a fire-breathing unicorn in front of a rainbow. Normal 4-year-old stuff. We removed the gun from the photo and substituted in a birthday banner just so the parents of all her friends wouldn't get too judgy." -- Stacey Durnbaugh Palmer