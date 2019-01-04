Hilary Duff Gives Rachel McAdams' Iconic Breast Pump Photo A Relatable Twist

“Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world and I can’t for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of,” Claire Rothstein, the photographer of the original shot for Girls Girls Girls magazine, said. “I don’t even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great.”

Besides being iconic actresses from the early 2000s ― we’ll take that movie anytime now, Hollywood ― it’s clear why Duff was inspired by McAdams, as both are working mothers who recently gave birth to children.