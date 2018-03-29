Hilary Swank And Brother Goof On Wine Tasters In Hilarious Prank

Let us toast actress Hilary Swank for her excellent wine prank.

The two-time Oscar winner told host James Corden on CBS’ “The Late Late Show” Wednesday that she and her brother uncorked the fun stunt at a wine-tasting in Italy.

The two agreed that when the wines arrived, they would make “really strange” gestures in their tasting method but not let on that they’re joking.

So Swank showed how she did a little of this ...

and a little of this ...

They understandably got some puzzled looks from the servers.